EXCLUSIVE: 'Crime AI System' to Solve JonBenét Ramsey Cold Case? — New Technology Can Finally Bring Justice for Young Beauty Queen Nearly 30 Years After Brutal Murder
Oct. 24 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
It has been almost 30 years since JonBenét Ramsey was murdered, and there are still no answers... but a new AI system may finally crack the case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The infamous case had left investigators drowning in tips, documents, and at least 1,000 interviews, making it impossible for any detective to find their culprit, but help is on the way.
What Is Crime Own AI?
According to former Denver native Ash Ghaemi, a marketing guru, he thinks the new state-of-the-art Crime Owl AI system he developed will help local police sift through the batches of files and identify the killer.
"I feel strongly that AI can solve the JonBenét case because all it does is take unstructured data and organize it into an easy-to-use format,” Ghaemi, who wants to work with the Boulder police force, said.
JonBenét’s half-brother, John Andrew, is all about this new technology stepping into solving his sister's murder, a case that has fascinated true crime addicts for years.
He explained after the massive JonBenét files sat "untouched for 20-plus years," investigators finally launched a major initiative in 2023 to digitize them.
"For the first time, these records are searchable, centralized, and capable of being analyzed using advanced data tools," he said. "In theory, AI could now comb through thousands of pages to identify hidden patterns, link related evidence, or highlight similarities to crimes across the country – insight that would have been nearly impossible to uncover through manual review."
John Andrew added: "Technology will win, and when it does, we will finally catch this animal."
JonBenét, a child beauty queen, was 6 years old when she was found dead in her parents' basement one day after Christmas in 1996. And now, Ghaemi thinks his AI system is key moving forward.
The AI System Is Back By a Famous Private Eye
"If you hire a team of humans to go back through all the JonBenét files without AI, it will likely take them years to come up with the necessary knowledge to even come close to solving the case," he said. "They can ask [Crime Owl] questions and make connections that they maybe hadn't noticed before.
"It's the ultimate investigator’s assistant to solve crimes faster."
According to the 40-year-old, he is already working with West Valley, Utah, cops, who are using the system to crack another notorious case: missing housewife Susan Powell, 28, whom her husband, Josh, reported missing in 2009.
Renowned private eye Jason Jensen is also embracing the new technology, and he said, "AI can literally take all the data, organize it into a single file, and cross-reference names and contents."
JonBenét's Father Continues His Fight
He added: "It draws maps for you, it correlates connections – it's fantastic, an amazing tool. It would be awesome if Boulder police would use it and upload their files and have AI assist them. We all want the JonBenét case solved."
JonBenét's father, John, has already expressed his frustrations with Colorado investigators and previously begged President Trump for help.
He raged to Fox News Digital: "I told the DA that money should not be a restrictor here. I need to get Donald Trump on them. He'll stir things up one way or the other, but somehow we've got to get them to do that."
John added: "If he got involved in the… Cracker Barrel (issue). This is a whole lot of a bigger deal than the Cracker Barrel. Help us. So that's the bottom line."
The 81-year-old, who has criticized the Boulder Police Department, also offered to fundraise to cover the cost of investigative genealogy. This technology has already been utilized to solve cold cases, including the Golden State Killer case.