EXCLUSIVE: 'Crime AI System' to Solve JonBenét Ramsey Cold Case? — New Technology Can Finally Bring Justice for Young Beauty Queen Nearly 30 Years After Brutal Murder

According to former Denver native Ash Ghaemi, a marketing guru, he thinks the new state-of-the-art Crime Owl AI system he developed will help local police sift through the batches of files and identify the killer.

"I feel strongly that AI can solve the JonBenét case because all it does is take unstructured data and organize it into an easy-to-use format,” Ghaemi, who wants to work with the Boulder police force, said.

JonBenét’s half-brother, John Andrew, is all about this new technology stepping into solving his sister's murder, a case that has fascinated true crime addicts for years.

He explained after the massive JonBenét files sat "untouched for 20-plus years," investigators finally launched a major initiative in 2023 to digitize them.