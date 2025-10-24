Your tip
Bill Clinton

Bill Clinton 'More Frail Than Ever' as Ex-Prez Leaves Onlookers Worried During Shocking Gala Speech — 'It's Sad to Watch'

picture of Bill Clinton
Source: MEGA

Bill Clinton's appearance at a glitzy New York City gala has sparked fresh concern for his well-being on the back of worrying health setbacks.

Oct. 24 2025, Published 2:25 p.m. ET

Bill Clinton has sparked fresh health fears courtesy of his disheveled appearance and communication struggles at a glitzy New York City Gala.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former president, 79, wore a Band-Aid on his nose and visibly shook as he turned pages of his speech, which featured at least one uncomfortably-long pause during The Headstrong Project's Annual Gala on Wednesday, October 22.

'A Bit Sad to Watch'

Picture of Bill Clinton
Source: MEGA

Onlookers claim the former president's slow speech was noticed by all.

It is unclear why Clinton was sporting the Band-Aid, although he has previously been treated for a pre-cancerous lesion on the same body part.

According to onlookers, Clinton spoke in a low, halting voice as he handed out an award to former Navy SEAL Frank Larkin, who was part of his own security detail.

A guest at the bash told The Daily Mail, "It was a bit sad to watch. The room went dead silent when he spoke because he had a low voice and was speaking slowly, so everyone wanted to hear what he had to say.

"He was admirable, and everyone stood up for him to clap before and after his speech."

Clinton Looks Back Fondly At His 'Fitter' Figure

picture of Bill Clinton
Source: MEGA

Clinton, pictured here earlier this year, wore an unexplained Band-Aid on his nose.

Before presenting the Moral Courage Award to Larkin, Clinton spoke about how he and his former security detail used to run "25 miles a week."

"Back before I was so ancient, I used to run about 20-25 miles a week when I was in the White House in my first term, Larkin would run with me. And as you'll see, he's now and back then, a lot fitter than I did, but I still get out there and pound the pavement," he said.

"And I admired that he was a Navy SEAL. I admired that after he got out of the Navy, he went into the Secret Service and did a whole lot of other things that were important."

Clinton also reflected on the past when they both were "young and pretty."

Larkin's son Ryan, a former Navy SEAL, had died by suicide in 2017. Larkin has since dedicated his life to reducing the stigma of seeking help in honor of his late son.

Clinton's Health Issues Exposed

Picture of Bill Clinton
Source: MEGA

The veteran politician looked a far cry from his days as President of the United States.

Clinton has experienced several health setbacks in recent years.

He suffered a heart attack that required bypass surgery in 2004 and sparked concerns after he was photographed with a defibrillator in August.

The former president had been spotted alongside wife Hillary, 77, leaving the Hamptons with the device in tow. Last year, he was discharged from the hospital on Christmas Eve after being treated for the flu.

He was hospitalized on December 23 at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC, after developing a fever.

Photo of Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, George W. Bush
Source: MEGA

Clinton, pictured with wife Hillary Clinton and George W. Bush, has experienced plenty of health setbacks.

Before that, he had a health scare in 2021 and was also hospitalized after a urological infection spread to his bloodstream.

A few years after leaving the White House, Clinton had a quadruple heart bypass.

Doctors said he had a nearly 100 percent blockage in some of his arteries when he underwent surgery and had narrowly avoided having a major heart attack.

In 2010, he suffered discomfort in his chest and was taken to the hospital in New York, the same hospital where he had his quadruple bypass.

There, he had a stent inserted into his artery, which is a fairly common procedure.

