Bill Clinton 'More Frail Than Ever' as Ex-Prez Leaves Onlookers Worried During Shocking Gala Speech — 'It's Sad to Watch'

Before presenting the Moral Courage Award to Larkin, Clinton spoke about how he and his former security detail used to run "25 miles a week."

"Back before I was so ancient, I used to run about 20-25 miles a week when I was in the White House in my first term, Larkin would run with me. And as you'll see, he's now and back then, a lot fitter than I did, but I still get out there and pound the pavement," he said.

"And I admired that he was a Navy SEAL. I admired that after he got out of the Navy, he went into the Secret Service and did a whole lot of other things that were important."

Clinton also reflected on the past when they both were "young and pretty."

Larkin's son Ryan, a former Navy SEAL, had died by suicide in 2017. Larkin has since dedicated his life to reducing the stigma of seeking help in honor of his late son.