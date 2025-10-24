Meghan Markle Blasted as 'Insufferable' After Sharing Intimate Details about Her Daily Rituals — Including a 'Healing Blanket' and Listening to Music Every Morning
Oct. 24 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
"Duchess Difficult" Meghan Markle revealed how she has serene go-to rituals for a peaceful home life that fans are calling "insufferable," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duchess of Sussex, 44, made the intimate revelations about how she starts her day at home in Montecito, California, as well as her healing travel routines during an appearance at a bookstore near her home on Thursday, October 23.
Soothing Music and Candles
Markle appeared alongside college pal Courtney Adamo at Godmother's Bookstore in nearby Summerland, where the topic was her friend's new book, The Family Home: Inspiring Ideas for a Home Filled with Joy.
"First thing I do when I wake up in the morning is turn the music on in the house," the Suits alum shared about how she sets the tone for her kids, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, whom she shares with Prince Harry, to start their day.
When Markle travels with her family, she makes sure to bring along speakers to continue the ritual, as well as a secret weapon to make everywhere smell like "home."
"I always travel with a candle. I am so conscious and sensitive to fragrance, and I associate that with home," she cooed during the chat, which was streamed on the bookstore's Substack.
'Healing Blanket' and Other Rituals
When one of the children isn't feeling well, Markle said she reaches for a "healing blanket" to comfort them, which was a gift from former QVC cosmetics mogul Victoria Jackson, who is a co-owner of Godmother's Bookstore.
The California native also shared that she has "rose and thorn" discussions with her children about the highlights and lowlights of their days, in hopes of getting chatty answers rather than simple "yes" and "no" replies.
"Our daughter, she’s four and she’s a very strong personality and she’s incredible,” Markle gushed. "And now she’s in this moment where I say, 'What's your rose and your thorn?' And she goes, 'My day was just a blast.'"
'No One Does This'
Royal watchers weren't impressed with Markle's ways of bringing "joy" into her home.
One person on X called Markle "Insufferable." A second sneered, "Rose & thorn? Healing blanket? This broad has never dealt with a child in her life!"
In a Reddit thread about her bookstore appearance, a third person huffed, "I can't with this ridiculous drivel."
A fourth person wrote, "She’s just weird. Her ideas are weird. No one does this," about her lifestyle routine.
A fifth pointed out how far Markle's life had fallen since quitting the royal family with Harry, 40, in 2020, noting she's gone "From castles and State visits to a dank dungeon of a bookstore."
Career Pivots
Markle seemed to be pivoting back to her attempts to become a domestic influencer, which she had seemingly put aside recently for a trip to Paris Fashion Week and a Washington, D.C., summit on powerful women in business.
The former actress shared other entertaining tips during her bookstore chat, including greeting guests at her home while barefoot.
"It demystifies. People walk in and go, "Oh, she’s in this with me," Markle said about the curious practice.
"And what are they drawn to? Your kitchen. They come right in, and suddenly everyone’s a little bit softened."
Markle attempted to present herself as a lifestyle and cooking influencer with her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.
Shot in 2024, it was split into two seasons, with content launching in March and August. Markle and Netflix have not announced plans for a third season, although a holiday special will air on the streamer.