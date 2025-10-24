Meghan Markle Blasted as 'Insufferable' After Sharing Intimate Details about Her Daily Rituals — Including a 'Healing Blanket' and Listening to Music Every Morning

Markle appeared alongside college pal Courtney Adamo at Godmother's Bookstore in nearby Summerland, where the topic was her friend's new book, The Family Home: Inspiring Ideas for a Home Filled with Joy.

"First thing I do when I wake up in the morning is turn the music on in the house," the Suits alum shared about how she sets the tone for her kids, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, whom she shares with Prince Harry, to start their day.

When Markle travels with her family, she makes sure to bring along speakers to continue the ritual, as well as a secret weapon to make everywhere smell like "home."

"I always travel with a candle. I am so conscious and sensitive to fragrance, and I associate that with home," she cooed during the chat, which was streamed on the bookstore's Substack.