Donald Trump

'Trump's Gonna Get a Third Term': Podcaster Steve Bannon Claims 'There's a Plan' to Keep The Don in the White House Past the 2028 Presidential Election

Split photo of Donald Trump, Steve Bannon
Source: MEGA

Steve Bannon insisted there's a 'plan' for Donald Trump to serve more than two terms.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 24 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Steve Bannon has sparked outrage and panic after claiming "there's a plan" in the works to ensure Donald Trump a third term in the White House despite the 22nd Amendment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Bannon, who served as the White House chief strategist in Trump's first term, suggested there were "alternatives" and ways to work around the US Constitution to carry out the plan.

Bannon Reveals 'Plan' For Third Trump Term

Source: @TheEconomist/YouTube

Bannon declared Trump is 'going to get a third term' in the White House in 2028.

The far-right podcast host made the startling admission during a video interview with The Economist.

Bannon said: "He's going to get a third term. Trump is going to be president in '28 and people ought to just get accommodated with that."

When pressed on how the "plan" would work given the 22nd Amendment – which bars candidates from being "elected to the office of the President more than twice" – Bannon didn't appear concerned with constitutional barriers.

Bannon Says 'There's Many Alternatives' to Override Constitution

Photo of Steve Bannon
Source: @TheEconomist/YouTube

Bannon dismissed the 22nd Amendment and claimed there are 'many different alternatives.'

In a matter of fact tone, Bannon explained, "There's many different alternatives. At the appropriate time, we'll lay out what the plan is, but there is a plan, and Trump will be the president in '28."

The 22nd Amendment was adopted in February 1951, six years after President Franklin D. Roosevelt died in 1945. FDR was the longest serving president in US history and the only president who served more than two terms due to the Great Depression and WWII.

When asked again about the Constitution, Bannon left the interview hosts stunned as he claimed Trump, 79, was "a vehicle of divine providence" and it was the "will of the American people" for him to serve more than two terms.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Bannon said Trump is 'an instrument of divine will.'

The War Room host added: "He's not perfect. He's not churchy, not particularly religious, but he's an instrument of divine will. And you could tell this by how he's been able to pull this off.

"We need him for at least one more term, right? And he'll get that in '28."

Even with the constitutional amendment, Trump's former advisor suggested it would be easier to secure a third term now than in previous elections.

He said: "We had longer odds in '16 and longer odds in '24 than we've got in '28. We have to finish what we started."

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The entire East Wing of the White House has been demolished for Trump's ballroom.

Bannon's interview comes amid backlash over Trump's controversial decision to demolish the entire East Wing of the White House to make way for his 90,000 square-foot gilded ballroom, despite previously claiming the addition would not "interfere" with the existing building.

As shocking photos of the East Wing's demolition circulated on social media, critics claimed the renovation project was alleged proof the president wasn't planning on leaving the People's House at the end of his second term.

One X user wrote: "Trump tore down the whole East Wing of the White House to build a ballroom like he has at Mar-a-Lago. He has no plans of ever leaving office."

In response to Bannon's interview and the ballroom project, another user said, "And if people think he's joking, you better think twice about this. Trump is not planning on leaving the White House. That's why he's doing what he's doing to it."

