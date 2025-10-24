'Trump's Gonna Get a Third Term': Podcaster Steve Bannon Claims 'There's a Plan' to Keep The Don in the White House Past the 2028 Presidential Election

In a matter of fact tone, Bannon explained, "There's many different alternatives. At the appropriate time, we'll lay out what the plan is, but there is a plan, and Trump will be the president in '28."

The 22nd Amendment was adopted in February 1951, six years after President Franklin D. Roosevelt died in 1945. FDR was the longest serving president in US history and the only president who served more than two terms due to the Great Depression and WWII.

When asked again about the Constitution, Bannon left the interview hosts stunned as he claimed Trump, 79, was "a vehicle of divine providence" and it was the "will of the American people" for him to serve more than two terms.