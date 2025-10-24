Dodgers Star Alex Vesia Steps Away From Team Before World Series for 'Deeply Personal Family Matter' With Pregnant Wife Kayla

"It's with a heavy heart that we share that Alex Vesia is away from the team as he and his wife, Kayla, navigate a deeply personal family matter," the team shared via Instagram on October 23. "The entire Dodgers organization is sending our thoughts to the Vesia family, and we will provide an update at a later date."

The team made no further comments on the matter, and, to date, neither Alex nor Kayla has said a word about what's going on.

Seeing as Alex is one of the Dodgers' star pitchers, who would definitely be needed in the big game, the team's manager, Dave Roberts, explained what they plan to do in his absence.