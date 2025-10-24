Dodgers Star Alex Vesia Steps Away From Team Before World Series for 'Deeply Personal Family Matter' With Pregnant Wife Kayla
Oct. 24 2025, Published 1:40 p.m. ET
One day before the Los Angeles Dodgers were set to face off against the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series, Dodgers player Alex Vesia stepped away from his team, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The team confirmed he had departed due to a personal matter with his pregnant wife, Kayla Vesia.
Vesia Steps Away From the Dodgers Before World Series
"It's with a heavy heart that we share that Alex Vesia is away from the team as he and his wife, Kayla, navigate a deeply personal family matter," the team shared via Instagram on October 23. "The entire Dodgers organization is sending our thoughts to the Vesia family, and we will provide an update at a later date."
The team made no further comments on the matter, and, to date, neither Alex nor Kayla has said a word about what's going on.
Seeing as Alex is one of the Dodgers' star pitchers, who would definitely be needed in the big game, the team's manager, Dave Roberts, explained what they plan to do in his absence.
What Happened After Alex Vesia Stepped Away
"Right now we’re in the mode of trying to understand the process, the rules, a way that we can sort of try to navigate the roster," Roberts said at a press conference on October 23.
According to regulations, the team is required to submit a roster by 10 a.m. on the day of the first game.
"We're going through the process of trying to backfill his spot on the roster," Roberts continued. "We're just going day to day with really no expectations."
Fans React to Alex Vesia's News
Before his departure, Alex took to Instagram to celebrate his team's victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series. This is the game that led them to the World Series.
In a picture he shared, he cradled Kayla's baby bump on the field.
After the Dodgers' Instagram account shared the news, comments flooded in to show support for Alex and Kayla.
"Please, no bad news! Love them together," one fan wrote, while another said they are "hoping for the best" for the couple.
"I don’t know why my heart just dropped reading this. GOD PLEASE PROTECT AND PROVIDE LOVE AND LIGHT FOR THE VESIA FAMILY!" another fan added.
Who Did the Dodgers Replace Alex Vesia With?
Before Alex's departure, a left-handed reliever on the team, Tanner Scott, was also dealing with his own issue. Scott had missed the first three rounds of the playoffs due to an abscess excision surgery, but was said to be feeling much better.
After the news of Alex being unable to participate, the team ended up going with the following for their roster:
Pitchers: Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow.
Right-handed relievers: Roki Sasaki, Emmet Sheehan, Blake Treinen, Edgardo Henriquez, Will Klein.
Left-handed relievers: Jack Dreyer, Anthony Banda, Clayton Kershaw, Justin Wrobleski.
The first game of the World Series is set to be played tonight at 8 p.m.