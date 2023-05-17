Yankees vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds for MLB Today (5/17/23)
The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays are scheduled to meet in MLB at Rogers Centre on Wednesday, starting at 7:07 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Yankees-Blue Jays betting analysis, which includes the latest betting odds, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.
For Radar readers in New York, check out our BetMGM New York bonus code for the Yankees.
The Yankees are betting favorites against the Blue Jays on Wednesday, with the Over/Under set at 8.5 for total runs scored.
Gerrit Cole (5-0, 2.22 ERA) will start on the mound for the Yankees, while Chris Bassitt (5-2, 3.49 ERA) will start for the Blue Jays.
New users who bet $5 on Yankees vs. Blue Jays at DraftKings will receive $150 in bonus bets. Use ➡️ this link ⬅️ to claim now. No promo code required.
Use the interactive widget below to see live Spread, Total and Moneyline betting odds and probabilities for Yankees vs. Blue Jays.
New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays
Key Information
- Teams: New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre
Starting Pitchers
- Yankees: Gerrit Cole (5-0, 2.22 ERA)
- Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (5-2, 3.49 ERA)
Odds and Lines
- Run line: Blue Jays +1.5 (-164), Yankees -1.5 (+140)
- Moneyline: Blue Jays +100, Yankees -116
- Total: Over/Under 8.5 (+100/-122)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Prediction
Dimers has simulated Wednesday's Yankees-Blue Jays MLB game 10,000 times using trusted data and modeling to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's get to the point, who's going to win? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Yankees have a 52% chance of beating the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.
Dimers also predicts that the Blue Jays (+1.5) have a 62% chance of covering the run line, while the Over/Under total of 8.5 runs has a 54% chance of going Under.
Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to trigger DraftKings Sportsbook's Bet $5, Win $150 promo for Yankees vs. Blue Jays. New users only.
Please keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for Yankees vs. Blue Jays
Our free computer pick for Yankees vs. Blue Jays on Wednesday is Blue Jays +1.5 (-164).
➡️ Bet now ⬅️ with DraftKings Sportsbook.
All of the predictions in this article are based on world-class simulations and hundreds of different factors to deliver you the best possible plays.
Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to unleash DraftKings Sportsbook's MLB Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets promo for Yankees vs. Blue Jays. New users only.
The MLB game between the Yankees and Blue Jays on Wednesday is scheduled to start at 7:07 p.m. ET at Rogers Centre.
Major League Baseball is an iconic sporting organization. There are 30 teams in MLB – including the NY Yankees and Toronto.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to RadarOnline.com, including sports betting promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
Thanks to Dimers, all of the projections in this preview are based on 10,000 data-led simulations of Yankees vs. Blue Jays and are correct at the time of publishing to help you make better decisions when placing an online bet. If you are planning on using these predictions when sports betting, it is important that you gamble responsibly and manage your finances effectively.
If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
About the Author
A California native with a writing background, Mac Douglass covers professional and collegiate sports and the sports betting industry. Having lived in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Melbourne, Australia, Mac has a broad knowledge of American and international sports, and specializes in the NBA, NFL, Formula 1, and professional tennis.