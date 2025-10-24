EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Carson's 'Cold and Conservative' Mother Left Her Famous Son 'Hurting Badly' — After She Rejected a Controversial Joke

Malkoff adds that while Ruth "criticized that one particular joke, her comment perpetuated the myth that Johnny's mother didn't find her son funny. It never occurred to her that TIME would highlight her offhand comment. It didn't matter that Ruth often praised Johnny's comedy to other journalists and stayed up nightly to watch his show.

"Johnny was devastated that his mother's criticism of him would be read by millions. (Carson's wife) Joanne said, 'It really hurt him badly.'

"I'm unaware if Johnny and his mother ever discussed it, but confrontation with anyone, even his family, was rare for the host and avoided at all costs."

"There were great troubles... She was just cold, difficult, and forbidding," Tonight staffer Emily Marshall told Malkoff. "She wasn't a loving mother, and I think he never got over it."

Meanwhile, according to Carson staffer Myra Paikin Richman, when the comedian's parents attended one taping of the show in New York City, Richman recalled, "I remember feeling sad for Johnny when I met his mother. She was cold."