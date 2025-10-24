Billy Ray Cyrus' Girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley Poses Up with 'Friend' and Jeffrey Epstein Madam Ghislaine Maxwell in Bombshell Unearthed Party Picture

British TV presenter and journalist Sean Borg, who was at the birthday party, posted the snap on his social media as a "Throwback Thursday" and during the time the picture was taken, Maxwell was in a relationship with the disgraced financier.

Borg claims Hurley was a "friend" of Maxwell and it was a time when the model was at the height of her fame, following the 1995 premiere of Four Weddings And A Funeral which she attended in the famous Versace 'safety pin' dress, with boyfriend Hugh Grant.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell was another famous attendee at the bash.

The picture acts as an unwelcome reminder for Hurley, known for her charity work and shock romance with country star Cyrus, that there was a time when she ran in the same social circles as Maxwell and convicted pedophile Epstein, who died in jail in 2019.