Billy Ray Cyrus' Girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley Poses Up with 'Friend' and Jeffrey Epstein Madam Ghislaine Maxwell in Bombshell Unearthed Party Picture
Oct. 24 2025, Updated 1:26 p.m. ET
Billy Ray Cyrus's girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley posed up alongside Ghislaine Maxwell in a bombshell unearthed party picture.
RadarOnline.com reveal the snap, which was taken in 1996, shows the model, 60, mixing with the convicted sex offender — and close ally of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein — as well as her one-time flatmate Julia Verdin.
Old 'Friends'
British TV presenter and journalist Sean Borg, who was at the birthday party, posted the snap on his social media as a "Throwback Thursday" and during the time the picture was taken, Maxwell was in a relationship with the disgraced financier.
Borg claims Hurley was a "friend" of Maxwell and it was a time when the model was at the height of her fame, following the 1995 premiere of Four Weddings And A Funeral which she attended in the famous Versace 'safety pin' dress, with boyfriend Hugh Grant.
Supermodel Naomi Campbell was another famous attendee at the bash.
The picture acts as an unwelcome reminder for Hurley, known for her charity work and shock romance with country star Cyrus, that there was a time when she ran in the same social circles as Maxwell and convicted pedophile Epstein, who died in jail in 2019.
Mixing With Glamorous Models
A source said: "Ghislaine was part of Elizabeth's life for years."
Borg writes in a caption under the post that he and Verdin flew into New York for a James Bond-themed birthday party hosted by art gallerist and socialite Tim Jefferies and businessman (and socialite) Robert Hanson.
He says: "Julia stayed at Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein's townhouse – I wasn't invited. Makes sense now!
"I checked in at The Pierre Hotel, up the street, where Robert (Hanson) had his pied-à-terre, and where the party was held.
"The night gleamed like a movie. Pop! Swish! Swigs! Uh uh! Champagne! Sequins.
"Supermodels everywhere – Robert's current squeeze Brenda Schad, Naomi Campbell, Lisa B. Perfectly cast glamour – every pose on point.
"At the height of her fame, Elizabeth Hurley mingled with us all night. I was obsessed with her beauty. As we posed for pictures, she asked, 'Sean does my hair look alright' I laughed, 'Darling, are you kidding?! You are perfection.'
"In one photo – Julia Verdin, Ghislaine Maxwell, Elizabeth Hurley, and me – all part of the same crew. I remember the giggles and jokes... too naughty to post.
"Julia and Elizabeth had been friends for years — and so had Julia and Ghislaine.
"Epstein was just another guest – arrogant but nothing suspicious. Ghislaine was charming, funny, all smiles, wearing her trademark rollneck flecked with gold. Who knew what the future held?"
Unseen Jeffrey Photos
He goes on: "Looking back, the smiles don't read the same. I have pictures of Epstein, but they're tucked away with the photos from my party-era archives when Julia and I led the social scene.
"Jeffrey was often lukewarm toward me – which makes sense now, considering I knew nearly every showbiz journalist from here to Timbuktu. And I was never invited to the island, nor in his little black book... thank goodness."
In December 2021, Maxwell was convicted by a jury in U.S. federal court on five sex-trafficking-related counts. She is due to be released in 2037.
Virginia Giuffre, who said that she was trafficked to Prince Andrew by Maxwell in 2001, died by suicide this April. Her posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl, has just been published.