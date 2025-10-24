Ben Stiller Hits Back: 'Zoolander' Star Responds to Criticism from his Own Nepo Baby Kids Who Slammed Him 'For Never Being Around'

He said: "You want to do better than your parents, but then in some places you do better, sometimes you do worse. It's that struggle we all go through.

"I probably f----- up more with my kids than my parents did with us."

He got candid about parenting while discussing his new documentary Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost, which features cameos from his children, Ella, 23, and son Quinlin, 20, plus wife Christine Taylor.

The doc focuses on the behind-the-scenes dynamics between himself and actor parents Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, and viewers will also get a glimpse of his relationship with his own two adult children.