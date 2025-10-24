Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie Xo Fires Back at Trolls After Country Singer Admitted to Having an Affair on His Wife — 'I Pray You Never Have to Feel That Pain'

Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie Xo, has clapped back at internet trolls bashing her marriage after the country music singer confessed he previously cheated, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Bunnie defended her decision to stick by Jelly, 40, whom she married in 2016, after fans expressed disappointment in the couple.

Backlash was sparked following the Need a Favor singer's appearance on the Human School podcast, during which he said the extramarital affair was "one of the worst moments" of his life.