Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie Xo Fires Back at Trolls After Country Singer Admitted to Having an Affair on His Wife — 'I Pray You Never Have to Feel That Pain'
Oct. 24 2025, Published 12:45 p.m. ET
Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie Xo, has clapped back at internet trolls bashing her marriage after the country music singer confessed he previously cheated, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Bunnie defended her decision to stick by Jelly, 40, whom she married in 2016, after fans expressed disappointment in the couple.
Backlash was sparked following the Need a Favor singer's appearance on the Human School podcast, during which he said the extramarital affair was "one of the worst moments" of his life.
Jelly Confesses to Affair
While discussing his personal life, Jelly admitted his marriage went through a rough patch a few years ago that he doesn't "talk about... publicly."
Jelly, real name Jason DeFord, confessed: "One of the worst moments of my adulthood was when I had an affair on my wife. Because it was the first time that I was like, 'I really can’t get this right at all. I know I'm in love with this woman.' It just really, really, really blew me back."
The singer noted how he put in "a lot of work to repair" his relationship, which is now "stronger than we could have ever been."
Bunnie Claps Back
Fans didn't take the news well – and made their opinions known to the Dumb Blonde podcast host.
Bunnie responded by sharing a screenshot of her response to one comment on her Instagram stories. She added a single yawning emoji to the photo, which was set to Ozzy Osbourne's No More Tears.
The critic wrote: "Oh my dear. Your husband had an affair on you. You took him back and have sung perfection since. I'm super bummed. We can't look up to you now. Where are your friends? How can anyone support this? Dear lord, please provide Bunny the strength to hop away."
Bunnie fired back in the comment section: "It actually takes a stronger woman to face pain head-on, do the work, and rebuild with the man she loves – instead of running or gossiping.
"Growth isn't weakness, it's grace. But not everyone's built for that kind of strength.
"I pray you never have to feel that pain (because) you're judging another woman's life."
In a follow-up post, Bunnie shared a quote stating, "If the first reaction to someone's sin is disgust instead of compassion, we've forgotten the Cross. Let's check our hearts."
As for concerned fans, Bunnie teased about "the whole story" being discussed in her forthcoming memoir, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic.
A description of her memoir stated: "From the trailer parks of Vegas to the mansions of Nashville, Bunnie Xo has lived a lot of lives and seen the darkest sides of humanity. Her memoir, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, is cold, clear evidence that no one is irredeemable.
"With a heavy dose of humor and a refreshing sense of self-awareness, Bunnie pulls no punches as she shares her journey of redemption while offering some homespun wisdom to those who need a little saving themselves."