EXCLUSIVE: Eric Trump Begs for 'Nobel Peace Prize' For Charity Work... Despite Being Accused of 'Stealing Money From Children' — 'It's infuriating!'
Oct. 24 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Eric Trump has gone off in his new book, ranting that he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for his charity work, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president's son complained about a lack of recognition in his book, Under Siege: My Family's Fight to Save Our Nation.
Eric Trump Boast Over Charity... Despite Controversy
The 41-year-old gushes in his book: "To date, we have raised over $50million for St. Jude. We fully funded the Eric Trump Foundation Surgery & ICU Center," before recalling one of his "proudest moments."
"During a State of the Union address, when 10-year-old Grace Eline, a brain cancer survivor who had completed treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, was introduced as a guest of First Lady Melania Trump. She received a rare, minutes-long standing ovation from both sides of the aisle.
"Politics should never have a place in the fight against pediatric cancer. Seeing that young girl receive an ovation, seeing the greatest pediatric hospital in the world recognized for their outstanding work, and seeing the support for a cause that I've dedicated so much of my life to, validated the mission I love so much.
However, Eric made clear he still has a bone to pick with those who aren't buying his charitable side.
Did Eric Trump Give Charity's Money Away?
Eric rages in his book: "To this day, I occasionally hear, 'Eric stole money from children.' It’s infuriating."
"If Donald Trump were a Democrat, and if my name were Malia or Sasha, I would have been given the Nobel Peace Prize for what I created," he continues, referring to former president Barack Obama's daughters. "The viciousness of politics is hard to comprehend. This was just the tip of the spear."
In a 2017 Forbes article, the outlet claimed that while Eric and his foundation had raised "some $1.8million, according to federal tax filings," in 2014, "not all of the money went to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital." According to the report, some of the money went to other organizations with "strong ties to Trump family members and interests."
Forbes reported about $37,000 went to the Staten Island Zoo, "which at one point said the Eric Trump Foundation had helped to donate three arctic foxes. Another $15,000 went to a charity that supports at-risk Jewish children in a southern Ukrainian city."
Eri Trump Responds to Allegations
From 2011 to 2015, while Eric told his donors all the proceeds went to St. Jude, over $500,000 went to about 40 other charities, according to the report.
At the time, a spokesperson for the foundation responded: "Relevant donors whose money was given to causes other than St. Jude were made aware the funds would be donated elsewhere. All donations made via the website were given to St. Jude."
Following the allegations, the foundation changed its name to Curetivity and adopted new accounting methods.
Eric also went off at the time, and blasted the report: "We were able to come up with this concept of raising a lot of money with really no expense, and it's because we were incurring the expenses at the assets we were taking on the expenses as Trump.
"We were using our own facilities."
Eric, who has been labeled as the "forgotten" son, has been doing all he can to peddle his new book, including visiting the Barnes & Noble in Palm Beach Gardens on October 14, to hyped up the book's release.
However, critics joked Eric visited an empty store, and labeled him a "grifter."