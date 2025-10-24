EXCLUSIVE: Eric Trump Begs for 'Nobel Peace Prize' For Charity Work... Despite Being Accused of 'Stealing Money From Children' — 'It's infuriating!'

The 41-year-old gushes in his book: "To date, we have raised over $50million for St. Jude. We fully funded the Eric Trump Foundation Surgery & ICU Center," before recalling one of his "proudest moments."

"During a State of the Union address, when 10-year-old Grace Eline, a brain cancer survivor who had completed treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, was introduced as a guest of First Lady Melania Trump. She received a rare, minutes-long standing ovation from both sides of the aisle.

"Politics should never have a place in the fight against pediatric cancer. Seeing that young girl receive an ovation, seeing the greatest pediatric hospital in the world recognized for their outstanding work, and seeing the support for a cause that I've dedicated so much of my life to, validated the mission I love so much.

However, Eric made clear he still has a bone to pick with those who aren't buying his charitable side.