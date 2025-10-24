Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Claims 'Terrified' Sons 'Stopped Seeing Her' — and Oldest Sean Preston, 20, Decided Not to Go Visit Again 'Because of What He Saw'
Oct. 24 2025, Published 11:41 a.m. ET
The Princess of Pop, Britney Spears, 43, is once again facing turmoil, as Kevin Federline, 47, has shared her sons have stopped seeing her again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to Federline, their sons – Sean Preston and Jayden Spears – have cut ties with their mother due to concerns about her behavior.
Britney Spears' Sons Are 'Terrified,' Kevin Federline Claimed
"[Britney] saw one of my sons one day this year, and he decided not to go back over there because of what he saw," Federline said in a new interview.
“The other one, Jayden, who's my younger son, is 19 now — he’s been over there quite a few times over the past year, and he’s stopped seeing her in the last few months because of the situation,” he continued.
He noted their sons are "worried about their mom" and "terrified" and "don’t know how to help because of what all of this has cost."
Kevin Federline's Son Said He's 'Afraid' Britney Spears 'Is Going to Die'
When asked what specifically has made their sons not want to see their mother, Federline declined to go into details, insisting that's "not" his "story to tell."
"That’s my sons’ story to tell if they decide to. I mean, the things that they’ve seen are shocking, right?" he said.
"So shocking that one of my sons came to me and called me and was like, 'I don't know what to do. I'm afraid Mom is going to die,'" he added.
Britney Spears Allegedly Wished Her Kids Were Dead
In his new memoir, You Thought You Knew, Federline makes many wild allegations against Spears, including describing an incident where Preston got into an argument with Spears on the phone, and she allegedly said she wished they (the kids and Federline) were all dead.
"How could a mother say that to her son?" he writes. "Preston, having dealt with her vitriol for years, took it better than I did. He understood her anger and instability, but it didn’t make it any less painful.
"Trauma like that left scars, ones I fear they’ll carry for the rest of their lives."
Other Allegations Kevin Federline Made Against Britney Spears Involving Their Kids
In his tome, Federline also alleges Spears once got physical with Preston, punching him in the face.
He also claims when Preston was 10 or 11 years old, he asked Federline why Spears kept making him bathe with her.
"It was clear he was uncomfortable, to put it mildly, and I had to step in and make it stop," Federline states.
He goes on to allege Spears fed their sons shellfish even though they were allergic and overall ignored the fact that Jayden had allergies.
Additionally, he mentions an incident where Jayden ended up in the hospital while in Louisiana with Spears. He says they told Jayden it was for allergies, but he had actually gotten into some pills.
"Whether they were Britney’s or someone else's, I'll never know," Federline notes.