Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Britney Spears

Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Claims 'Terrified' Sons 'Stopped Seeing Her' — and Oldest Sean Preston, 20, Decided Not to Go Visit Again 'Because of What He Saw'

Composite photo of Britney Spears and Kevin Federline
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram; MEGA

One of Britney Spears' sons is worried she's going to die.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 24 2025, Published 11:41 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The Princess of Pop, Britney Spears, 43, is once again facing turmoil, as Kevin Federline, 47, has shared her sons have stopped seeing her again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to Federline, their sons – Sean Preston and Jayden Spears – have cut ties with their mother due to concerns about her behavior.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears' Sons Are 'Terrified,' Kevin Federline Claimed

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Kevin Federline and Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Kevin Federline said his sons are 'worried' about Britney Spears.

"[Britney] saw one of my sons one day this year, and he decided not to go back over there because of what he saw," Federline said in a new interview.

“The other one, Jayden, who's my younger son, is 19 now — he’s been over there quite a few times over the past year, and he’s stopped seeing her in the last few months because of the situation,” he continued.

He noted their sons are "worried about their mom" and "terrified" and "don’t know how to help because of what all of this has cost."

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin Federline's Son Said He's 'Afraid' Britney Spears 'Is Going to Die'

Photo of Britney Spears and Kevin Federline
Source: MEGA

Kevin Federline declined to get into specifics about what made his sons no longer want to see Britney Spears.

When asked what specifically has made their sons not want to see their mother, Federline declined to go into details, insisting that's "not" his "story to tell."

"That’s my sons’ story to tell if they decide to. I mean, the things that they’ve seen are shocking, right?" he said.

"So shocking that one of my sons came to me and called me and was like, 'I don't know what to do. I'm afraid Mom is going to die,'" he added.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears Allegedly Wished Her Kids Were Dead

Photo of Britney Spears and Kevin Federline
Source: MEGA

Kevin Federline said Preston 'understood' Britney Spears' 'anger and instability.'

In his new memoir, You Thought You Knew, Federline makes many wild allegations against Spears, including describing an incident where Preston got into an argument with Spears on the phone, and she allegedly said she wished they (the kids and Federline) were all dead.

"How could a mother say that to her son?" he writes. "Preston, having dealt with her vitriol for years, took it better than I did. He understood her anger and instability, but it didn’t make it any less painful.

"Trauma like that left scars, ones I fear they’ll carry for the rest of their lives."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Lily Allen and David Harbour

Lily Allen's 'Revenge': Singer Hints Ex-Husband David Harbour 'Cheated' As She Sings About 'Girls In His Bed' on Comeback Album

Photo of Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley

EXCLUSIVE: 'Pit Viper' Priscilla Presley's 'Thirst for Money' Led Her to 'Pull Plug' on Daughter Lisa Marie, Former Business Partners Claim in Bombshell Lawsuit

Other Allegations Kevin Federline Made Against Britney Spears Involving Their Kids

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Britney Spears and Kevin Federline
Source: MEGA

Kevin Federline makes many allegations against Britney Spears in his new memoir.

In his tome, Federline also alleges Spears once got physical with Preston, punching him in the face.

He also claims when Preston was 10 or 11 years old, he asked Federline why Spears kept making him bathe with her.

"It was clear he was uncomfortable, to put it mildly, and I had to step in and make it stop," Federline states.

He goes on to allege Spears fed their sons shellfish even though they were allergic and overall ignored the fact that Jayden had allergies.

Additionally, he mentions an incident where Jayden ended up in the hospital while in Louisiana with Spears. He says they told Jayden it was for allergies, but he had actually gotten into some pills.

"Whether they were Britney’s or someone else's, I'll never know," Federline notes.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.