Britney Spears Filmed Driving Erratically on Night Out Amid Claims She's 'Spiraling' Over K-Fed Tell-All Memoir — 'She Nearly Ran Over Her Friend!'

An onlooker claimed the pop star "nearly ran over her friend while pulling out" of the parking lot.

In the video, Spears, 43, was seen swerving into opposite lanes, including a bike lane, as she made her way to her Thousand Oaks estate.

At one point, she tailgated another vehicle, per the video.

When the Grammy winner reached a stoplight, she was also seen putting something into her mouth.

A source claimed Spears was stuck outside the gate of her home trying to get in for about 20 minutes.

"She would key it in and drive up to the gate, but the gate would not open," the insider alleged. "She did this three or four times. The friend never left her car. After 20 minutes, the friend (left).

"Brit then spent another 10 minutes trying to get in and finally succeeded."