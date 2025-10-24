Britney Spears Filmed Driving Erratically on Night Out Amid Claims She's 'Spiraling' Over K-Fed Tell-All Memoir — 'She Nearly Ran Over Her Friend!'
Oct. 24 2025, Published 8:32 a.m. ET
Britney Spears has been filmed driving erratically after a night out with pals, amid claims she's "spiraling" over Kevin Federline's bombshell memoir.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer was filmed leaving the Thousand Oaks restaurant Red-O in Los Angeles and getting into the driver's seat of her black BMW after several people allegedly attempted to stop her.
Mad Moment Behind The Wheel
An onlooker claimed the pop star "nearly ran over her friend while pulling out" of the parking lot.
In the video, Spears, 43, was seen swerving into opposite lanes, including a bike lane, as she made her way to her Thousand Oaks estate.
At one point, she tailgated another vehicle, per the video.
When the Grammy winner reached a stoplight, she was also seen putting something into her mouth.
A source claimed Spears was stuck outside the gate of her home trying to get in for about 20 minutes.
"She would key it in and drive up to the gate, but the gate would not open," the insider alleged. "She did this three or four times. The friend never left her car. After 20 minutes, the friend (left).
"Brit then spent another 10 minutes trying to get in and finally succeeded."
K-Fed Book Has 'Reopened Old Wounds'
Insiders have claimed her well-being has been hit by ex-husband Federline’s book, which has been "putting Britney in a tailspin. She's spiraling. It's reopening old wounds."
The insider added it's been "rough" for her with everything being back in the news.
"She's acting out. She gets into these spirals and it just goes downhill fast," the source said.
Federline's memoir You Thought You Knew unleashed a series of bombshell claims against the Toxic singer, whom the former dancer shares two sons with — Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19.
He alleges she mixed alcohol and medication while pregnant, plus claims the singer once got physical with Preston, punching him in the face.
The dancer noted he was worried about his sons visiting with Spears due to her erratic behavior.
Explosive Allegations
"Britney’s visits with the boys were frequent enough, but there was always something going on in her world: issues with her agent/boyfriend, Jason (Trawick), clashes with her dad, or decisions that made me question what kind of environment the boys were walking into, like the time they came home with their hair bleached," he stated
“Not just streaked or lightly done," he continued.
"It was bleached down to their scalps.Their skin was burned. I had to shave their heads, and their scalps looked like leopard print from their chemical burns."
Once they were teenagers, Federline alleges they no longer wanted to visit with Spears.
Federline and his sons ended up moving to Hawaii, which he states the kids' relationship with Spears reached a breaking point.
He described an incident where Preston got into an argument with Spears on the phone and she allegedly said she wished they (the kids and Federline) were all dead.
"How could a mother say that to her son?" he wrote. "Preston, having dealt with her vitriol for years, took it better than I did. He understood her anger and instability, but it didn’t make it any less painful.
"Trauma like that left scars, ones I fear they’ll carry for the rest of their lives."