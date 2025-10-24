EXCLUSIVE: New Brad and Angelina War Erupts! Pitt and Jolie 'are on This Collision Course' as Exes Are Both Set to Relocate to London Following Their Nasty Divorce Battle
Oct. 24 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Is London big enough for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie? We're about to find out.
Pitt's production company, Plan B, has announced plans to expand into the U.K., with Pitt, 61, opening an office in London, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Is Jolie Still Moving to London?
There's one problem: For years now, Jolie, 50, has had her heart set on moving to London.
"She was just waiting for the divorce and custody issues to be resolved and for Knox and Vivienne to turn 18," a source claimed of the former couple's twins, who will turn 18 next July. "Now Brad and Angie are on this collision course."
That is, unless Jolie rethinks her plans.
Pitt All In With New Girlfriend?
"She just might," claimed the insider, "because the last thing she probably wants is to run into Brad. There's still a lot of pain there – she can't seem to forget what he did or forgive him.
"Angie scouted out many other places in Europe when she was plotting the move, so she could end up anywhere."
However, if Pitt does decide to move to London, he may not be alone, as he and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, are officially "fully living together" and have started planning for their future together, RadarOnline.com previously reported.
An insider claimed: "Brad is really including Ines in all his travel plans, and when they are home, they just relax together.
"They are really making their home into a home."
Separate sources also said Pitt and de Ramon are "happier than ever" since moving in together.
An insider said of the movie star, "He's so happy and in love" as the couple continues to map out their plans.