Meghan Markle Loses 10th Publicist in 5 Years: Duchess of Sussex Left Reeling After Rep Quits After Just 3 Months — 'Things Must Have Been Horrible'

A close friend of L.A.-based Robinson said: "It was her decision. She left a few weeks ago. She's not a quitter, so things must have been pretty horrible for her to go."

Robinson was a controversial hire by Meghan, given she had worked on The Crown for a number of years, the drama series which has angered the royal family.

She is the 10th publicist to leave Meghan and husband Prince Harry since they left the U.K for California five years ago, although two of them were promoted into non-PR roles.

The couple have suffered numerous PR disasters, most recently Meghan's surprise trip to Paris Fashion Week.

She posted a video to Instagram which showed her being driven at night along the Seine – a similar route to that taken by Princess Diana on the night she died.

There was also criticism of her appearance last week in Washington at Fortune magazine's Most Powerful Women event.