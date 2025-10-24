Your tip
Meghan Markle Loses 10th Publicist in 5 Years: Duchess of Sussex Left Reeling After Rep Quits After Just 3 Months — 'Things Must Have Been Horrible'

picture of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle has seen her 10th publicist in five years quit after just three months in shock move.

Oct. 24 2025, Published 7:44 a.m. ET

Meghan Markle's 10th publicist in five years has quit after just three months in the job.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Emily Robinson, whom the Duchess poached from Netflix, walked out in a surprise move which shocked her close pals, who claim she's not the type to simply cut ties so early into a position.

'She's No Quitter'

picture of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan's publicist left despite being deemed a 'tough cookie' by pals.

A close friend of L.A.-based Robinson said: "It was her decision. She left a few weeks ago. She's not a quitter, so things must have been pretty horrible for her to go."

Robinson was a controversial hire by Meghan, given she had worked on The Crown for a number of years, the drama series which has angered the royal family.

She is the 10th publicist to leave Meghan and husband Prince Harry since they left the U.K for California five years ago, although two of them were promoted into non-PR roles.

The couple have suffered numerous PR disasters, most recently Meghan's surprise trip to Paris Fashion Week.

She posted a video to Instagram which showed her being driven at night along the Seine – a similar route to that taken by Princess Diana on the night she died.

There was also criticism of her appearance last week in Washington at Fortune magazine's Most Powerful Women event.

PR Slip Ups

picture of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

The Duchess has been hit with numerous PR disasters in recent months.

Plus, an unflattering cover story in Vanity Fair in February which included the claim: "The person who worked in media projects read stories in the tabloids about Meghan "bullying" palace aides and couldn't imagine such behaviour actually happening.

"After working with her, though, this person realized, 'Oh, any given Tuesday this happened.'"

"The Sussexes hit back with a feature in People magazine with a number of employees attesting to their kindness.

Another bump was a piece in The Hollywood Reporter last September which quoted a source as saying: "Everyone's terrified of Meghan. She belittles people, she doesn't take advice. Harry is a very, very charming person – no airs at all – but he's very much an enabler. And she's just terrible."

Another source added: "She marches around like a dictator in high heels. I've watched her reduce grown men to tears."

Harry Pining For U.K. Return

picture of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Harry's keenness to relocate back to the U.K. has sparked concern her marriage to Meghan will end.

RadarOnline.com revealed this week "contingency plans" are being drawn up in case Harry's bid to relocate back to the U.K. leads to him split from Meghan.

Harry, 40, had a conciliatory meeting with his father, King Charles, during an extended visit to England in September, marking the first time he had seen his dad in 19 months following the monarch's cancer diagnosis.

While there, the prince enjoyed taking part in charities he worked with and reveled in the attention and adoration he once received as a working member of the British royal family.

The Duke of Sussex, being reminded of the life he once enjoyed, has left Meghan, 44, "worried Harry is being pulled back into old patterns of manipulation by his family," according to an insider.

picture of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan is believed to be 'extremely upset' by Harry leaning towards a U.K. return.

She's "extremely upset" about the thought of moving back to the U.K.

As a result, a "divorce plan” is in the works should the duo part ways over her refusal to relocate from California.

"The Palace is quietly drawing up contingency plans in the event of a split," a royal insider spilled.

"The thought is that Harry might push for a return to the U.K., but Meghan won’t want to come back from the U.S. — and that schism is potentially dangerous."

