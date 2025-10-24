EXCLUSIVE: Wendy Williams' Courtroom Comeback! Dementia-hit Television Host Having 'Intense Training Sessions' to Prepare for Deposition in Lawsuit Over Documentary
Oct. 24 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Warrior Wendy Williams is plotting her comeback – in the courtroom.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 61-year-old former talk show queen has begun "intensive training sessions" to prepare for a high-stakes deposition in her lawsuit against Lifetime and A&E over their Where Is Wendy Williams? docuseries – a showdown her inner circle believes could finally shatter her court-ordered guardianship.
Wendy Coming Prepared
"She knows this deposition is everything," shared an insider. "If Wendy comes across as sharp, strong and totally in control, it could show she's capable of making her own decisions again."
A judge has already ruled Williams' dementia and aphasia diagnoses don't disqualify her from testifying – but her camp isn't leaving anything to chance.
The Fight For Her Freedom
"She's working with legal coaches, memory specialists, even medical pros," revealed another source.
"This isn't just about a lawsuit – this is about freedom."
Back in August, the former TV host demanded a new dementia test and claimed the results of her prior tests "were manipulated to make her look worse than she is and keep her locked away."
According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack: "Wendy is convinced the results were manipulated to make her look worse than she is. She thinks it’s part of a setup to keep her under lock and key."
For the last few years, Williams has been living in a New York assisted-living facility after being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.