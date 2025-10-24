EXCLUSIVE: Wendy Williams' Courtroom Comeback! Dementia-hit Television Host Having 'Intense Training Sessions' to Prepare for Deposition in Lawsuit Over Documentary

"She's working with legal coaches, memory specialists, even medical pros," revealed another source.

"This isn't just about a lawsuit – this is about freedom."

Back in August, the former TV host demanded a new dementia test and claimed the results of her prior tests "were manipulated to make her look worse than she is and keep her locked away."

According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack: "Wendy is convinced the results were manipulated to make her look worse than she is. She thinks it’s part of a setup to keep her under lock and key."

For the last few years, Williams has been living in a New York assisted-living facility after being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.