EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'Shattered' Over Fresh Epstein Scandal — Disgraced Prince Andrew's Ex Loses Several Charity Gigs After Old Emails to Late Sex Pedo Leak
Oct. 24 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Shattered Sarah Ferguson – ex-wife of accused sex creep Prince Andrew – is reeling after the release of her recently unearthed email to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, in which the Duchess of York gushingly called the financier a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend" to her and her family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Critics have slammed the 65-year-old as a liar for pledging to cut ties with Epstein in a March 2011 interview, but then sending him the groveling email weeks later to explain that she only threw him under the bus to protect her career as a children's author and philanthropist.
"This revelation could be disastrous for Sarah – and Andrew," a palace insider claimed. "She's already been dropped as patron or ambassador from seven charities, and this bombshell dredges up Andrew's friendship with Epstein just as he was likely hoping the scandal was dying down and he could attempt a comeback to public life. And if their income is impacted, they could be forced to move from their shared residence of Royal Lodge, which supposedly requires over $500,000 in annual upkeep."
Ferguson's sit-down with The London Standard saw her label her friendship with Epstein "a gigantic error of judgment" – and swear she'd pay back the approximately $20,000 he gave her to pay her debts.
Her vow to shun Epstein came nearly two years after he served 13 months in Florida for soliciting prostitution with a minor.
At the time, she said: "I abhor pedophilia and any sexual abuse of children," adding that Epstein was "rightly jailed."
Ferguson Seemed to Apologize to Epstein
But less than two months later, Ferguson seemed to privately apologize for publicly rejecting him – and pointed out she never called him the "P word," likely meaning pedophile.
Epstein, 66, was found dead in his New York City jail cell in 2019 under mysterious circumstances as he awaited trial for sex trafficking.
Meanwhile, Ferguson's ex-husband, Andrew, with whom she's still incredibly close, had his royal duties and palace paycheck stripped by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, after Epstein sex slave Virginia Giuffre accused him of raping her when she was 17.
Andrew denied the allegations of Giuffre, who supposedly took her own life in April, but settled her civil lawsuit in 2022 by paying her an estimated $16million.
Was Ferguson 'Taken In' By Epstein?
A rep for Ferguson insisted she had been "taken in" by Epstein's lies and that the long-ago email was sent to diffuse his threat to sue her for defamation.
James Henderson, Ferguson's spokesman and adviser, adds that she sent the email after he received a chilling phone call from Epstein.
Citing the killer in The Silence of the Lambs, Henderson says Epstein used a "menacing and nasty" "Hannibal Lecter-type voice" as he threatened to "destroy the York family."
Still, Ferguson was reportedly dropped as patron or ambassador of multiple charities, including the children's hospice Julia's House, Prevent Breast Cancer, Teenage Cancer Trust, and the Children's Literacy Charity.
The insider said: "Now, there's talk that Sarah and Andrew may even be banished from private royal family functions over fears of more Epstein skeletons in their closet."