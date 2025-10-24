EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'Shattered' Over Fresh Epstein Scandal — Disgraced Prince Andrew's Ex Loses Several Charity Gigs After Old Emails to Late Sex Pedo Leak

Shattered Sarah Ferguson – ex-wife of accused sex creep Prince Andrew – is reeling after the release of her recently unearthed email to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, in which the Duchess of York gushingly called the financier a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend" to her and her family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Critics have slammed the 65-year-old as a liar for pledging to cut ties with Epstein in a March 2011 interview, but then sending him the groveling email weeks later to explain that she only threw him under the bus to protect her career as a children's author and philanthropist.

"This revelation could be disastrous for Sarah – and Andrew," a palace insider claimed. "She's already been dropped as patron or ambassador from seven charities, and this bombshell dredges up Andrew's friendship with Epstein just as he was likely hoping the scandal was dying down and he could attempt a comeback to public life. And if their income is impacted, they could be forced to move from their shared residence of Royal Lodge, which supposedly requires over $500,000 in annual upkeep."