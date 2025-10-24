Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Priscilla Presley
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla Presley 'Kept Romance With Lawyer Robert Kardashian a Secret' Over Fears She Would Lose Her Famous Last Name... As She Finally Reveals Steamy Affair Details

Priscilla Presley admits she hid her romance with Robert Kardashian to protect her famous last name.
Source: MEGA; FELONY FILES/YOUTUBE

Priscilla Presley admits she hid her romance with Robert Kardashian to protect her famous last name.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 24 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Secretive Priscilla Presley kept estranged husband, Elvis Presley, in the dark about her romance with up-and-coming lawyer Robert Kardashian because insiders say she feared losing her famous last name and self-proclaimed title of "Queen of Graceland."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the King's ex-wife lays bare the affair in her new memoir, Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis, bragging about getting a secret 2 a.m. phone call from her Love Me Tender ex while Kardashian slept next to her in her bed.

Article continues below advertisement

Priscilla's Love Triangle

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Priscilla Presley secretly dated Robert Kardashian while still taking late-night calls from Elvis Presley.
Source: FELONY FILES/YOUTUBE; MEGA

Priscilla Presley secretly dated Robert Kardashian while still taking late-night calls from Elvis Presley.

Article continues below advertisement

"Fortunately, he was a sound sleeper, so I leaped out of bed and grabbed the phone before it woke him," she writes.

"He never knew Elvis had called. And Elvis never knew about Robert."

Article continues below advertisement

But an insider told RadarOnline.com the now 80-year-old Priscilla had several encounters with Elvis, who died at 42 in 1977, while she was dating the future dad of the Kardashian clan sisters.

"When Elvis would come by unannounced in the middle of the night to see his daughter, Kardashian would be there asleep and she'd hide him," said the insider, who accused Priscilla of telling only part of the story in the book.

"She didn't want to get Elvis angry because he would still buy her anything she wanted even after the divorce. She kept a lot of secrets from Elvis, and he didn't live much longer after she began seeing Robert."

Article continues below advertisement

Priscilla Thought About Marrying Robert Kardashian

Article continues below advertisement
Insiders claimed Priscilla refused to marry Kardashian to keep her famous Presley name.
Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed Priscilla refused to marry Kardashian to keep her famous Presley name.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider claimed Priscilla considered "marrying Robert, but she didn't want to lose the Presley name and Graceland," the singer's legendary Nashville mansion.

In the book, Priscilla admitted liking Robert – who died in 2003 at 59 after becoming famous for helping O.J. Simpson dodge double murder charges – but felt the romance "wasn't going to work out" because he liked to stay home and rest on weekends after a grueling work week, while she preferred "to be out and about doing something."

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Priscilla is now fighting a $50 million breach of contract lawsuit filed by two former business associates who accuse her of quickly taking daughter Lisa Marie Presley, 54, off life support in 2023 in an attempt to cash in on the estate of Elvis' only heir.

Article continues below advertisement

The Shocking Lawsuit Details

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Keith Urban, Chase Stokes, Kelsea Ballerini

EXCLUSIVE: Keith Urban Comforts Country Star Kelsea Ballerini Following Shock Split From 'Outer Banks' Hunk Chase Stokes – 'He’ll Be Key in Helping Her Pick Up the Pieces and Move On'

bruce willis wife emma heming manage m fortune

EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Willis' Wife's 'Huge Burden' – Emma Heming Willis Panicking Over Maintaining Dementia-Stricken Actor's $250Million Fortune... As She Focuses on Caring for 'Dying' Husband

Article continues below advertisement
Priscilla is battling ex-associates in a $50 million lawsuit tied to control of Graceland.
Source: MEGA

Priscilla is battling ex-associates in a $50 million lawsuit tied to control of Graceland.

In response, Priscilla filed an elder abuse claim against the former business partners, Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, accusing them of tricking her into signing over as much as 80 percent of her earnings.

Priscilla's lawyer vehemently denied the charges made against her. But the lawsuit alleges just before Lisa Marie's funeral, the giddy mom exclaimed: "I'm the queen. I'm in charge of Graceland."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.