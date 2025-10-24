Your tip
Keith Urban
EXCLUSIVE: Keith Urban Comforts Country Star Kelsea Ballerini Following Shock Split From 'Outer Banks' Hunk Chase Stokes – 'He’ll Be Key in Helping Her Pick Up the Pieces and Move On'

Photo of Keith Urban, Chase Stokes, Kelsea Ballerini
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban has offered support to Kelsea Ballerini as she copes with her breakup from Chase Stokes.

Oct. 24 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

Concerned Keith Urban is offering love and support to fellow country singer Kelsea Ballerini following his longtime pal's shocking split from Outer Banks stud Chase Stokes after two-plus years of dating, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Everyone in Kelsea's world is really pulling for her right now. It was widely assumed 2025 would be the year that she and Chase made things official, but instead they've been clashing and growing apart to a point where there was no other option but to split," an insider claimed.

"She looks at Keith like an older brother figure, as well as a career mentor, and really values his advice more than most. So, it's certain that he'll be key in helping her pick up the pieces and move on."

Urban Doing All He Can to Comfort Ballerini

Photo of Keith Urban, Chase Stokes, Kelsea Ballerini
Source: MEGA

Urban is offering comfort and guidance to Ballerini after her breakup from Stokes.

According to the insider, the Aussie hunk, 57, had previously told the 32-year-old Cowboys Cry Too songbird – who opened for him on his 2018 Graffiti U world tour – that she was welcome to visit him at his home Down Under.

An insider shared: "Once this all blows over, he's certain she'll find a guy who'll truly cherish and appreciate her. In the meantime, he's going out of his way to comfort and support her however he can."

Photo of Chase Stokes,
Source: MEGA

Stokes once said he and Ballerini worked hard to balance their busy careers and relationship.

Ballerini and Stokes, 33, were first linked in early 2023 after he posted a pic of them together online. In April of that year, they made their romance red-carpet official when they attended the CMT Awards as a couple.

A year ago, Stokes revealed he maintained his relationship with Ballerini by "never going more than three weeks" without seeing her.

The Uglies actor added: "The amount of effort that we put into our careers, we should be doubling that in our personal lives."

Photo of Kelsea Ballerini, Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

Friends said Ballerini is leaning on Urban's support as she heals from her split.

However, sources said the long-distance factor proved to be too much for the pair.

The insider confided: "Kelsea's brokenhearted, and she's grateful to friends like Keith for being there for her and telling her to hang in there and that she's not alone."

