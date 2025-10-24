EXCLUSIVE: Keith Urban Comforts Country Star Kelsea Ballerini Following Shock Split From 'Outer Banks' Hunk Chase Stokes – 'He’ll Be Key in Helping Her Pick Up the Pieces and Move On'

Concerned Keith Urban is offering love and support to fellow country singer Kelsea Ballerini following his longtime pal's shocking split from Outer Banks stud Chase Stokes after two-plus years of dating, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Everyone in Kelsea's world is really pulling for her right now. It was widely assumed 2025 would be the year that she and Chase made things official, but instead they've been clashing and growing apart to a point where there was no other option but to split," an insider claimed.

"She looks at Keith like an older brother figure, as well as a career mentor, and really values his advice more than most. So, it's certain that he'll be key in helping her pick up the pieces and move on."