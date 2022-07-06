'Outer Banks' Star Chase Stokes' Stand-In Killed After Double Hit-And-Run, Actor Breaks Silence On Tragic Death

AJ was from Grand Island, just 20 minutes outside of Buffalo, NY. He was described as a "leader" with an incredible love for sports. The Superintendent of Grand Island Central Schools, where AJ received his education, released a statement following his death.

"The entire Grand Island Central School District is saddened by the tragic loss of one of our former students. Alex Jennings will be missed by so many of his fellow peers and our faculty and staff. He was an outstanding athlete who started on our football team as a wide receiver and defensive back. His work ethic and dedication to the sports he loved was admirable. Additionally, he was a leader on the team who had an infectious personality that everyone loved and appreciated. His memory will always live on in our hearts," it read.