Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Bruce Willis
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Willis' Wife's 'Huge Burden' – Emma Heming Willis Panicking Over Maintaining Dementia-Stricken Actor's $250Million Fortune... As She Focuses on Caring for 'Dying' Husband

bruce willis wife emma heming manage m fortune
Source: MEGA

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming faces pressure maintaining his $250M fortune while caring for him.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 24 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, is panicking now that she's also in charge of managing his massive fortune as well as his health, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Taking care of Bruce isn't just about keeping up his spirits and making sure he can physically get through the day. It also involves looking after the massive fortune he accrued as an A-list movie star," said an insider.

Article continues below advertisement

Emma's New Responsibility

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Emma Heming Willis is reportedly overwhelmed managing Bruce Willis' $250 million fortune and daily care.
Source: MEGA

Emma Heming Willis is reportedly overwhelmed managing Bruce Willis' $250 million fortune and daily care.

Article continues below advertisement

The Die Hard alum, 70, has a whopping $250 million in the bank, which Emma, 49, is now responsible for overseeing.

"She's having to learn a lot of this stuff as she goes, and it's no wonder she seems to be carrying around a huge burden right now," the insider said.

"It's a full-time job unto itself. Emma never anticipated she'd be responsible for this when she and Bruce first got involved, because Bruce had a giant business team taking care of that stuff."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Bruce retired from acting in 2022 after completing his last film, Assassins. His family first announced he'd been diagnosed with the speech disorder aphasia, but months later, they revealed he had frontotemporal dementia, a condition that affects cognitive function.

"Emma's life has become so complex because she has become the final decision-maker about all this stuff," the source said.

Article continues below advertisement

Family Members Showing Support

Article continues below advertisement
Demi Moore has offered support as Emma juggles responsibilities for Bruce and their blended family.
Source: MEGA

Demi Moore has offered support as Emma juggles responsibilities for Bruce and their blended family.

Article continues below advertisement

She feels immense responsibility not just to her and Bruce's kids, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, but also to his grown daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore, 62, Rumer, 37, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 31.

According to the source: "It's a lot to worry about and Emma is somebody who needs more simplicity in her life, not less. Demi has been supportive and she's helped with the big decisions.

Article continues below advertisement

Trust In Emma's Decisions

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood.

EXCLUSIVE: Ronnie Wood, 78, and Rod Stewart, 80, 'Writing Farewell Album Together' As They Near Twilight Years 

Christopher Scholtes and daughter

EXCLUSIVE: Christopher Scholtes' Guilty Plea to Leaving Daughter to Die In Hot Car is 'Justice' For Toddler... As 'Hated' Arizona Dad 'Will Not Be Eligible for Early Release'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Sources said Emma now bears full control of Bruce's financial empire amid his declining health.
Source: MEGA

Sources said Emma now bears full control of Bruce's financial empire amid his declining health.

"But she is way too busy with her career renaissance right now to go into the weeds with Emma about this stuff. In other words, Demi trusts Emma maybe more than even Emma trusts herself.

"Maintaining Bruce's financial empire is something that Emma has to deal with on her own every single day. So you do worry for her."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.