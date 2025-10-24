EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Willis' Wife's 'Huge Burden' – Emma Heming Willis Panicking Over Maintaining Dementia-Stricken Actor's $250Million Fortune... As She Focuses on Caring for 'Dying' Husband

The Die Hard alum, 70, has a whopping $250 million in the bank, which Emma, 49, is now responsible for overseeing.

"She's having to learn a lot of this stuff as she goes, and it's no wonder she seems to be carrying around a huge burden right now," the insider said.

"It's a full-time job unto itself. Emma never anticipated she'd be responsible for this when she and Bruce first got involved, because Bruce had a giant business team taking care of that stuff."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Bruce retired from acting in 2022 after completing his last film, Assassins. His family first announced he'd been diagnosed with the speech disorder aphasia, but months later, they revealed he had frontotemporal dementia, a condition that affects cognitive function.

"Emma's life has become so complex because she has become the final decision-maker about all this stuff," the source said.