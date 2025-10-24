EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Willis' Wife's 'Huge Burden' – Emma Heming Willis Panicking Over Maintaining Dementia-Stricken Actor's $250Million Fortune... As She Focuses on Caring for 'Dying' Husband
Oct. 24 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, is panicking now that she's also in charge of managing his massive fortune as well as his health, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Taking care of Bruce isn't just about keeping up his spirits and making sure he can physically get through the day. It also involves looking after the massive fortune he accrued as an A-list movie star," said an insider.
Emma's New Responsibility
The Die Hard alum, 70, has a whopping $250 million in the bank, which Emma, 49, is now responsible for overseeing.
"She's having to learn a lot of this stuff as she goes, and it's no wonder she seems to be carrying around a huge burden right now," the insider said.
"It's a full-time job unto itself. Emma never anticipated she'd be responsible for this when she and Bruce first got involved, because Bruce had a giant business team taking care of that stuff."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Bruce retired from acting in 2022 after completing his last film, Assassins. His family first announced he'd been diagnosed with the speech disorder aphasia, but months later, they revealed he had frontotemporal dementia, a condition that affects cognitive function.
"Emma's life has become so complex because she has become the final decision-maker about all this stuff," the source said.
Family Members Showing Support
She feels immense responsibility not just to her and Bruce's kids, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, but also to his grown daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore, 62, Rumer, 37, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 31.
According to the source: "It's a lot to worry about and Emma is somebody who needs more simplicity in her life, not less. Demi has been supportive and she's helped with the big decisions.
Trust In Emma's Decisions
"But she is way too busy with her career renaissance right now to go into the weeds with Emma about this stuff. In other words, Demi trusts Emma maybe more than even Emma trusts herself.
"Maintaining Bruce's financial empire is something that Emma has to deal with on her own every single day. So you do worry for her."