EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Willis Will Battle — How Dying Star's Family Are Set to Go To War With His Wife Emma Over Star's $250Million Fortune
Sept. 26 2025, Published 7:40 p.m. ET
Bruce Willis' family is bracing for a potential clash over his $250million fortune, with insiders warning RadarOnline.com tensions could erupt between his wife Emma Heming Willis and his older daughters from his marriage to Demi Moore.
The stricken 70-year-old Die Hard actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023 and now lives in a separate home with round-the-clock care.
Is Tension Growing In Bruce Willis' Family?
Emma, 47, recently told ABC's Diane Sawyer that moving him out of the family home was necessary for their daughters, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11. "Bruce would want that for our daughters," she said. "He would want them to be in a home that was more tailored to their needs, not his needs."
But a source close to the family claimed: "Emma is dealing with huge pressure right now. She's not only overseeing Bruce's care but has also already been given the right to handle his vast fortune, which has irked Bruce's other loved ones.
"The reality that she's the one making all the decisions hasn't escaped notice – and it's stirred tension with Bruce's older daughters. "Everyone senses that a battle over money could erupt, even if no one is openly admitting it."
Actress Demi Moore, 62, and Willis were married for 13 years before their divorce in 2000. They share three daughters – Rumer, 37, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 31. Despite the separation, Moore and Willis remained unusually close, even quarantining together with Emma and the children during the pandemic.
As a result, the family has until now presented a united front. Emma, however, has become the central figure in his financial affairs.
Our source claimed: "Bruce always took charge of the finances before his illness. Now Emma has to make those calls. She never sought out that role, but as his wife it falls to her. It's an enormous responsibility, and naturally it has led to friction with Demi and the older daughters, who are equally invested in safeguarding his legacy."
Bruce Willis' Millions Of Dollars On The Table
Medical care for Willis reportedly runs into tens of thousands of dollars each month. Another insider claimed: "Emma is very careful with money – if anything, she errs on the side of caution. She's fully aware of how costly Bruce's care has become, but she isn't indulging in extravagance.
"That said, with a $250million fortune at stake, the issue of who holds the reins and where the money goes is always lingering in the background."
Willis' career ensured such disputes would be high stakes.
After breaking through in Moonlighting in the mid-1980s, he became one of Hollywood's highest-paid actors. His role as John McClane in Die Hard (1988) led to four sequels and cemented him as a global star.
Who Will Control His Fortune?
At his peak, he earned more than $100million in just a few years, appearing in more than 100 films across genres. His final project, the 2021 action film Assassin, was released shortly before his retirement.
Despite the potential for conflict, family members remain united in wanting the best care for Willis.
"For Emma, Bruce's well-being comes first. He created this fortune to guarantee his family's security, and she feels a responsibility to see that both her girls and Demi's daughters are looked after," a source claimed. But there's no denying it – tensions are building over who ultimately controls things."