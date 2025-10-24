Lily Allen's 'Revenge': Singer Hints Ex-Husband David Harbour 'Cheated' As She Sings About 'Girls In His Bed' on Comeback Album
Oct. 24 2025, Published 11:02 a.m. ET
After Lily Allen split with David Harbour over alleged infidelity, she has finally released her savage new tell-all album, West End Girl, which includes many hints at infidelity ruining a relationship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The album opens with the title track, which talks about a couple buying a house in New York when, suddenly, the woman gets a part in a show in London. Allen has starred in two shows in London, A Ghost Story in 2021 and The Pillowman in 2023.
The song ends with a FaceTime call where it sounds like she is finding out the man has been stepping out on their relationship, as she's in London and he's in New York.
Is 'Madeline' Who David Harbour Stepped Out on Lily Allen For?
The next track, Ruminating, finds Allen beginning to get candid about what was said on the aforementioned call, as she croons, "And I can't shake the image of her naked on top of you."
In a later song, Tennis, Allen seemingly name-drops the woman Harbour allegedly stepped out on her with.
"So I read your texts and now I regret it. I can't get my head 'round how you've been playing tennis. If it was just sex, I wouldn't be jealous. You won't play with me — and, who's Madeline?"
"And who the f*** is Madeline," she adds later. "Who's Madeline? No, but who is Madeline really?"
A Song About Madeline
The next track is called Madeline, and Allen sings about reaching out to her to find out what's been going on between her and her man.
"How long has it been going on?" she asks Madeline. "Is it just sex or is there emotion?"
She also alludes to having an open relationship, but hints Harbour broke the rules, singing, "We had an arrangement. Be discreet and don't be blatant. There had to be payment. It had to be with strangers. But you're not a stranger, Madeline."
"I'm not convinced he didn't f*** you in our house," she notes later in the track.
Lily Allen Sings About Potentially Relapsing After Her Relationship Fell Apart
After finding out about the infidelity and confronting the alleged mistress, Allen then delves into a song called Relapse. As fans of hers know, she's been open regarding her struggles with alcohol and has been sober since 2019.
On the song, she sings about how she needs "a drink" given what she's going through, but that if she were to relapse, she stands to "lose it all."
On perhaps the most cutting song on the entire album, P***y Palace, Allen opens up about how her home feels tainted after her man's alleged affair.
She seems to directly out some of Harbour's proclivities while slamming him, as she sings, "Duane Reade bag with the handles tied. Sex toys, butt plugs, lube inside. Hundreds of Trojans. You're so f****** broken."
"Am I looking at a sex addict?" she asks in the song.
EXCLUSIVE: 'Pit Viper' Priscilla Presley's 'Thirst for Money' Led Her to 'Pull Plug' on Daughter Lisa Marie, Former Business Partners Claim in Bombshell Lawsuit
Lily Allen Seemingly Asks David Harbour Why He Won't 'Beg' for Her on a New Song
In another track on the bitter album, 4chan Stan, Allen sings about going through her man's drawer and finding out he'd bought a handbag for another woman.
"Why won't you tell me what her name is?" she asks on the track. "This is outrageous. What, is she famous?"
In another song, Nonmonogamummy, Allen explains she was "so committed" to her relationship she'd "lose herself," agreeing to open up their relationship even though that's not something she wanted.
In yet another track, Allen heartbreakingly seems to plead wtih Harbour, asking, "Why won't you beg for me?" and demanding to know, "Where's all your empathy for, for all my pain?"
"My friends all tell me you're deranged," she adds.
It should be noted that when describing the album, Allen said it documents "the events that led me to where I am in my life now," but she insisted it's "a mixture of fact and fiction."
To date, Harbour has yet to comment on the album or the allegations Allen made on her new album.