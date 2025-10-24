Lily Allen's 'Revenge': Singer Hints Ex-Husband David Harbour 'Cheated' As She Sings About 'Girls In His Bed' on Comeback Album

After Lily Allen split with David Harbour over alleged infidelity, she has finally released her savage new tell-all album, West End Girl, which includes many hints at infidelity ruining a relationship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The album opens with the title track, which talks about a couple buying a house in New York when, suddenly, the woman gets a part in a show in London. Allen has starred in two shows in London, A Ghost Story in 2021 and The Pillowman in 2023.

The song ends with a FaceTime call where it sounds like she is finding out the man has been stepping out on their relationship, as she's in London and he's in New York.