EXCLUSIVE: 'Pit Viper' Priscilla Presley's 'Thirst for Money' Led Her to 'Pull Plug' on Daughter Lisa Marie, Former Business Partners Claim in Bombshell Lawsuit

In the complaint, Kruse and Fialko brand Priscilla a "pit viper willing to prey on her own family," and claim she is willing to "exploit" anyone to satisfy her "thirst for money"... including taking Lisa Marie off life support within hours of arriving at the hospital.

The lawsuit notes: "She is a calculated sociopath and master of deception, who has lived off of and exploited the 'Presley' name for her own personal gain. Priscilla ultimately wants one thing, power, no matter the cost. Priscilla's thirst for power and money was insatiable."

According to the suit, Priscilla's devious plan occurred before Lisa Marie's death at age 54, when the King of Rock and Roll's heir was allegedly hit with a $914,408.61 IRS bill, and her passport was revoked. She is said to have found herself desperate for cash, so she aimed her sights on cashing in a $25million life insurance policy for $1.2million to pay off the debt.

However, Lisa Marie had to first file a lawsuit to remove her mom as the sole trustee of the policy’s trust, "depriving Priscilla" of the cash as a beneficiary.