EXCLUSIVE: 'Pit Viper' Priscilla Presley's 'Thirst for Money' Led Her to 'Pull Plug' on Daughter Lisa Marie, Former Business Partners Claim in Bombshell Lawsuit
Oct. 24 2025, Published 11:01 a.m. ET
Priscilla Presley took her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, off of life support only to get richer off a life insurance policy... at least that's what her former business partners have claimed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko made the shocking allegations in a cross-complaint action against Elvis' 80-year-old widow, in response to the elder abuse lawsuit she filed against them.
What Is Priscilla Presley Accused Of?
In the complaint, Kruse and Fialko brand Priscilla a "pit viper willing to prey on her own family," and claim she is willing to "exploit" anyone to satisfy her "thirst for money"... including taking Lisa Marie off life support within hours of arriving at the hospital.
The lawsuit notes: "She is a calculated sociopath and master of deception, who has lived off of and exploited the 'Presley' name for her own personal gain. Priscilla ultimately wants one thing, power, no matter the cost. Priscilla's thirst for power and money was insatiable."
According to the suit, Priscilla's devious plan occurred before Lisa Marie's death at age 54, when the King of Rock and Roll's heir was allegedly hit with a $914,408.61 IRS bill, and her passport was revoked. She is said to have found herself desperate for cash, so she aimed her sights on cashing in a $25million life insurance policy for $1.2million to pay off the debt.
However, Lisa Marie had to first file a lawsuit to remove her mom as the sole trustee of the policy’s trust, "depriving Priscilla" of the cash as a beneficiary.
Did Priscilla Presley Bail On Lisa Marie at the Hospital?
The lawsuit charges Priscilla "saw an opportunity to regain control" of the policy when her eldest child was rushed to the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest at her California home from complications related to a previous bariatric surgery.
"Priscilla rushed to West Hills Hospital, and despite Lisa’s clear directive to 'prolong her life,' Priscilla pulled the plug within hours of Lisa being admitted, and before her granddaughter, Riley [Keough], was able to get to the hospital," the lawsuit claims. "Priscilla knew that Lisa's death neutralized the threat of Lisa’s efforts to have Priscilla removed as the sole trustee of her irrevocable life insurance trust."
The lawsuit even claims following her daughter's death, Priscilla bailed from the hospital, and Lisa Marie's ex-husband, Danny Keough, "yelled after Priscilla, 'Don’t go! We can't leave her alone.'"
Even Kruse’s attorney, Jordan Matthews, claims there is "black-and-white evidence" showing Priscilla ended Lisa Marie's life to stop her "from withdrawing the cash value of her life insurance policy."
Priscilla Presley Responds to Sick Allegations
A source added: "Anybody with common sense can put two and two together and see that it was quick – way too quick. The other question is, did Priscilla get any money out of her daughter’s death, and the answer, unfortunately, is yes."
In response to the allegations, Priscilla's attorney, Marty Singer, called the claims "absurd and completely without merit. This false claim is nothing more than a sad and vicious attempt to tarnish the reputation of an 80-year-old woman.
"This allegation has nothing to do with the claims that exist against Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko and do not deflect the substantial liability Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko have for the claims against them for engaging in misappropriation of substantial monies from Priscilla Presley and engaging in elder abuse."
Priscilla's granddaughter, Riley, also defended her in a joint statement, as the pair said, "These claims are not only untrue but also deeply hurtful. Our family is, and always has been, united in love and respect for one another."
Despite the denial, one source thinks "there should be a police investigation."
However, all of the lawsuits and allegations against Priscilla may be too much to bear, as a previous source told RadarOnline.com, "These lawsuits are hurting her, emotionally and financially. She's 80 years old. I don't know if she can survive all of this. The last I saw her, she seemed shaky and very frail."