EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Carson’s Secret Anguish Revealed Over 'Failing As a Father' to Son Killed in Car Crash — As Late Night Icon Mourns Eldest Child After He Died Aged 74

The late-night icon's eldest son, Chris, was recently confirmed to have also passed earlier this year, bringing to light Johnny's role as a father.

Johnny Carson was left pained over not being a "better father" following the shocking death of his son, Rick, in 1991, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Carson may have been all smiles on his late-night show, but he had plenty of pain behind the scenes.

Thomas continued: "He was always a bit emotionally separated. When his son Ricky died in 1991, you could see the depth of love Johnny had for him. He lamented the fact that he hadn’t been a better father."

"His mother could be domineering, emotionally withholding, and hard to please,” Thomas said. "That breeds insecurity in a child."

Mike Thomas, coauthor with the late Bill Zehme of the book Carson the Magnificent , once explained that Johnny's relationship with his mother severely impacted how he interacted with his own children.

The TV star is said to have felt he failed as a father following the death of his son, Rick.

In 1991, Rick was driving alongside California's Highway 1, which is near the Pacific Ocean, when his car went over the edge of the road and rolled down an embankment.

Rick was thrown from his car and died from his injuries. It is believed that Rick, who was a photographer, may have been trying to take snaps while driving and was distracted, leading to the crash.

Johnny would take four weeks off from his popular late-night show, but returned to pay tribute to his son.

"When Rick was around, you wanted to smile. He had a laugh that was contagious as could be. He tried so darn hard to please," he told the audience.