EXCLUSIVE: New CBS News Boss Bari Weiss 'Plotting Revenge' on 'The View' — With Her Own Rival Talk Show in the Works

"It's personal," an insider told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack.

"Bari never forgot how The View passed on her in 2021 to fill the conservative cohost seat. Now she's in a position to create something smarter, sharper and more balanced. It's her vision of what daytime TV should be – real debate without the screaming."

Weiss was once one of the potential names on the list to replace Meghan McCain as the conservative voice on the controversial daytime talk show, but things didn't exactly go well for her.