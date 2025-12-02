Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: New CBS News Boss Bari Weiss 'Plotting Revenge' on 'The View' — With Her Own Rival Talk Show in the Works

CBS News boss Bari Weiss is developing a rival talk show to 'The View' as she plots revenge.

Dec. 2 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Newly appointed CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss is wasting no time shaking things up — and RadarOnline.com can reveal her first big swing is a direct hit at The View by developing a brand-new daytime panel show – NOT a reboot of The Talk – that is quietly being billed as The Right View.

Bari Weiss is developing a new CBS daytime panel show called 'The Right View' after being passed over by 'The View.'
Bari Weiss is developing a new CBS daytime panel show called 'The Right View' after being passed over by 'The View.'

"It's personal," an insider told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack.

"Bari never forgot how The View passed on her in 2021 to fill the conservative cohost seat. Now she's in a position to create something smarter, sharper and more balanced. It's her vision of what daytime TV should be – real debate without the screaming."

Weiss was once one of the potential names on the list to replace Meghan McCain as the conservative voice on the controversial daytime talk show, but things didn't exactly go well for her.

Producers said Weiss aims to create a smarter and more balanced alternative to 'The View' with her upcoming show.
Producers said Weiss aims to create a smarter and more balanced alternative to 'The View' with her upcoming show.

Since officially taking over CBS News on October 6, Weiss has not hesitated to make some right-leaning adjustments to the network.

According to network sources, Weiss is quietly building a "sharp, debate-driven alternative" show.

With her new power, word is she has already approved development meetings for a show of her own that would feature a "panel of diverse voices engaging in real conversation without the on-air meltdowns or shouting matches that have become The View’s signature."

