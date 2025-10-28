CBS Is 'a War Zone': New Boss Bari Weiss Leaving Staffers 'Terrified' as She 'Cleans House' Amid Right-Leaning Overhaul... With Hopes Gayle King Is Next to Go

While CBS Evening News co-anchor John Dickerson announced on Monday, October 27, that he would be departing the network at the end of the year, and it wasn't his choice, Hollywood Insider Rob Shuter wrote in his Substack.

"Let’s be clear — he didn’t quit, he was pushed," dished one senior network insider. "Bari is making it impossible for the old guard to stay. She’s cleaning house — aggressively."

"She wants straight talk, not safe talk," spilled another source. "If you can’t keep up with her vision, she’ll make sure you want to leave."