CBS Is 'a War Zone': New Boss Bari Weiss Leaving Staffers 'Terrified' as She 'Cleans House' Amid Right-Leaning Overhaul... With Hopes Gayle King Is Next to Go
Oct. 28 2025, Published 2:52 p.m. ET
Newly hired CBS News boss Bari Weiss is wasting no time in making big changes to the left-leaning network division, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Weiss, 41, is "aggressively" getting rid of the woke mainstays in favor of bringing balance — and viewers — back to the ratings-challenged shows that chased away moderate and Republican viewers.
'He Was Pushed'
While CBS Evening News co-anchor John Dickerson announced on Monday, October 27, that he would be departing the network at the end of the year, and it wasn't his choice, Hollywood Insider Rob Shuter wrote in his Substack.
"Let’s be clear — he didn’t quit, he was pushed," dished one senior network insider. "Bari is making it impossible for the old guard to stay. She’s cleaning house — aggressively."
"She wants straight talk, not safe talk," spilled another source. "If you can’t keep up with her vision, she’ll make sure you want to leave."
'A War Zone'
The newsroom staffers are now in "revolt" and wondering who could be next on the chopping block.
"It’s a war zone," one producer revealed. "People are terrified, whispering about who’s next."
Gayle King's 13-year reign over CBS Mornings, marked by her openly liberal bias, will be the fait accompli of Weiss's stamp on the news division.
"Once Gayle’s gone, the Bari era will be complete," one exec confessed.
Sudden Departure
Dickerson, 57, stunned fans when he announced he would be leaving the Tiffany network after 16 years, giving not-so-subtle hints about where his political allegiances stood.
"I am extremely grateful for all that CBS gave me — the work, the audience’s attention, and the honor of being a part of the network’s history — and I am grateful for my dear colleagues who’ve made me a better journalist and a better human. I will miss you," the anchor wrote in an Instagram announcement.
He included photos of himself interviewing and palling around with prominent and vocal liberal Democratic supporters, including author Stephen King, former Late Show host David Letterman, John Baptiste, Gayle, 60 Minutes' Lesley Stahl, and outgoing The Late Show host Stephen Colbert.
'Balanced and Fact-Based' News
Former New York Times opinion writer Weiss was brought in by Donald Trump supporter and new Chairman and CEO of Paramount, David Ellison, to jolt the network news division out of its left-leaning and woke reporting.
"We believe the majority of the country longs for news that is balanced and fact-based, and we want CBS to be their home," Ellison stated in her October 6 hiring announcement, calling The Free Press founder a "proven champion of independent, principled journalism."
Weiss reportedly called a meeting of the 60 Minutes staff shortly after her hiring and bluntly asked, "Why does the country think you’re biased?" leaving the room in stunned silence.
In August, CBS and Paramount agreed to pay Trump, 79, a whopping $16 million to settle a lawsuit in which the president claimed "deceptive conduct" by the longtime news magazine, alleging it edited an interview with his 2024 campaign opponent, Kamala Harris, to make her responses seem more intelligible.