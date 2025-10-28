Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Gossip > CBS

CBS Is 'a War Zone': New Boss Bari Weiss Leaving Staffers 'Terrified' as She 'Cleans House' Amid Right-Leaning Overhaul... With Hopes Gayle King Is Next to Go

Bari Weiss
Source: The Free Press/YouTube

Weiss has been tasked with bringing back balanced reporting to the news division.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 28 2025, Published 2:52 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Newly hired CBS News boss Bari Weiss is wasting no time in making big changes to the left-leaning network division, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Weiss, 41, is "aggressively" getting rid of the woke mainstays in favor of bringing balance — and viewers — back to the ratings-challenged shows that chased away moderate and Republican viewers.

Article continues below advertisement

'He Was Pushed'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of John Dickerson
Source: MEGA

Dickerson abruptbly announced he is leaving 'CBS Evening News' at the end of 2025 after 16 years with the network.

While CBS Evening News co-anchor John Dickerson announced on Monday, October 27, that he would be departing the network at the end of the year, and it wasn't his choice, Hollywood Insider Rob Shuter wrote in his Substack.

"Let’s be clear — he didn’t quit, he was pushed," dished one senior network insider. "Bari is making it impossible for the old guard to stay. She’s cleaning house — aggressively."

"She wants straight talk, not safe talk," spilled another source. "If you can’t keep up with her vision, she’ll make sure you want to leave."

Article continues below advertisement

'A War Zone'

Photo of Gayle King
Source: MEGA

King is estimated to make between $10 and $12 million per year for hosting 'CBS Mornings.'

The newsroom staffers are now in "revolt" and wondering who could be next on the chopping block.

"It’s a war zone," one producer revealed. "People are terrified, whispering about who’s next."

Gayle King's 13-year reign over CBS Mornings, marked by her openly liberal bias, will be the fait accompli of Weiss's stamp on the news division.

"Once Gayle’s gone, the Bari era will be complete," one exec confessed.

Article continues below advertisement

Sudden Departure

Photo of John Dickerson and Stephen Colbert
Source: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert/YouTube

Like Dickerson, Colbert is leaving CBS, but in the comedian's case his show was cancelled.

Dickerson, 57, stunned fans when he announced he would be leaving the Tiffany network after 16 years, giving not-so-subtle hints about where his political allegiances stood.

"I am extremely grateful for all that CBS gave me — the work, the audience’s attention, and the honor of being a part of the network’s history — and I am grateful for my dear colleagues who’ve made me a better journalist and a better human. I will miss you," the anchor wrote in an Instagram announcement.

He included photos of himself interviewing and palling around with prominent and vocal liberal Democratic supporters, including author Stephen King, former Late Show host David Letterman, John Baptiste, Gayle, 60 Minutes' Lesley Stahl, and outgoing The Late Show host Stephen Colbert.

READ MORE ON GOSSIP
Photo of Julia Roberts

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Julia Roberts' Tattered Relationships... From Feud With Brother Eric to 'Dissing' Late Sister Following Her Tragic Death

Picture of Britney Spears

Britney Spears 'Was Not Intoxicated' Before her Erratic Driving Video Says Restaurant Manager Who Claims Star Was 'Super Chill' and 'Really Nice' Amid Breakdown Fears

'Balanced and Fact-Based' News

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Bari Weiss
Source: The Free Press/YouTube

Anti-woke Weiss was hand picked by to right the ship at CBS News.

Former New York Times opinion writer Weiss was brought in by Donald Trump supporter and new Chairman and CEO of Paramount, David Ellison, to jolt the network news division out of its left-leaning and woke reporting.

"We believe the majority of the country longs for news that is balanced and fact-based, and we want CBS to be their home," Ellison stated in her October 6 hiring announcement, calling The Free Press founder a "proven champion of independent, principled journalism."

Weiss reportedly called a meeting of the 60 Minutes staff shortly after her hiring and bluntly asked, "Why does the country think you’re biased?" leaving the room in stunned silence.

In August, CBS and Paramount agreed to pay Trump, 79, a whopping $16 million to settle a lawsuit in which the president claimed "deceptive conduct" by the longtime news magazine, alleging it edited an interview with his 2024 campaign opponent, Kamala Harris, to make her responses seem more intelligible.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.