CBS 'Ready to Replace' Gayle King and Her $15million Contract with Norah O'Donnell... as Former Evening News Anchor 'Desperate' to Save Her Floundering Career

King's salary currently tops out at a whopping $15million a year. But new network owner David Ellison and CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss are looking to trim the fat at the struggling channel, and King, 70, could soon lose her throne.

According to journalist Oliver Darcy's Status newsletter, Weiss has already met with former CBS Evening News host Norah O’Donnell, who is reportedly desperate to revive her career.

"O'Donnell could return to CBS Mornings," Darcy confided, "particularly as Gayle King's massive paycheck may become difficult to justify in the Ellison era, which is expected to include significant belt tightening."

Ellison's Paramount Skydance acquired CBS earlier this summer for reportedly $150million. After spending so much money, the new executives are reportedly preparing for wide layoffs.