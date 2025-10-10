EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Vows to Never Have Another Child With Prince Harry' As It Would 'Do Nothing For Her in Divorce Settlement'
Oct. 10 2025, Published 4:48 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle has privately vowed not to have another child with Prince Harry, with sources close to the couple telling RadarOnline.com the Duchess believes expanding their family would "do nothing for her" if the marriage were to end.
Her comments come amid growing speculation over the state of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship, with insiders suggesting tensions between the pair has deepened as they continue to pursue separate projects in California.
Family Focused On Two Children
Meghan, 44, has told friends while she adores their two children – Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4 – she has no plans to have a third.
A source close to the duchess said: "Meghan's been very clear that she's done having kids. She feels her family is complete and that having another baby would only complicate things at a time when her marriage and career are both in delicate balance.
"She's focused on building her brand and maintaining independence – another child doesn't fit into that picture."
Netflix Humor Masks Strain
The remarks come as Meghan’s Netflix series With Love, Meghan has returned for its second season, with one of the latest episodes featuring model and television personality Chrissy Teigen.
During the show, the pair – who first met years ago as briefcase models on Deal or No Deal – made flower jewelry for their children while discussing motherhood.
When Meghan mistakenly referred to a "Honsworth flower," Teigen jokingly asked if that was the name of a secret third child. "I was like, 'You have a kid named Honsworth?'" Teigen said.
"My child you've never heard of," Meghan joked, before adding: "By the way, if I could've kept a secret like that, I mean, impressive."
Palace insiders say Markle's on-screen humor masks deeper divisions at home.
"Behind the jokes, there's a lot of real strain," said one royal source. "Harry's been talking openly about wanting more children, but Meghan's adamant that two is enough."
Divergent Desires
Harry, 41, has previously said he was content with two children, saying: "I think one or two kids is probably enough – I definitely think that. I know some people who've got five. I just say, 'Well, that's your own fault!'"
However, those close to him say he's recently softened, with one friend suggesting he "misses the sense of family" that comes with a bigger household.
A California-based friend of the couple said: "Harry would love another baby, especially since his relationship with his own family is still fractured."
Career Over Expansion
But Meghan's made it clear she’s not interested. She sees no benefit to having another child, particularly given the uncertainty in their marriage.
The couple, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and now live in Montecito, have faced mounting challenges in recent months. Their lucrative media deals have reportedly been scaled back, while Harry's efforts to reconnect with King Charles, 76, and Prince William, 43, have created new points of tension.
A source familiar with the couple's circle said: "Meghan's completely focused on her work, her brand, and keeping everything she's built in the U.S. secure. Having another child isn't something she's even considering.
"She's mentioned more than once that it just wouldn't make sense – emotionally, financially, or legally. Right now, she's putting herself first."