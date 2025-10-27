Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > CBS

CBS News Star Quits in Shocking Exit as New Anti-Woke boss Bari Weiss Aiming for Right-Leaning Revamp... After Years of 'Liberal Coverage'

Photo of John Dickerson
Source: MEGA

John Dickerson has announced his exit from CBS.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 27 2025, Updated 2:37 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

CBS Evening News anchor John Dickerson has abruptly quit his post at the anchor desk just nine months into the gig, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Dickerson's sudden departure comes ahead of Bari Weiss' anti-woke network takeover, which is said to include plans to revamp network programming in an effort to appeal to more conservative viewers amid struggling ratings.

Article continues below advertisement

John Dickerson Announces Exit on Instagram

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @JDICKERSON/INSTAGRAM

John Dickerson announced his exit in an Instagram post.

Dickerson took to Instagram to share the announcement on Monday, October 27.

He wrote: "Local news: At the end of this year, I will leave CBS, sixteen years after I sat in as Face the Nation anchor for the first time.

"I am extremely grateful for all that CBS gave me– the work, the audience's attention, and the honor of being a part of the network's history– and I am grateful for my dear colleagues who've made me a better journalist and a better human. I will miss you."

Article continues below advertisement

Colleagues Bid Dickerson Farewell

Photo of John Dickerson and Norah O'Donnell
Source: MEGA

Norah O'Donnell called Dickerson 'a great friend and co-worker' in an Instagram comment.

Within minutes of announcing his exit, fans, friends, and colleagues flocked to Dickerson's comment section to wish him well in his future endeavors.

Norah O'Donnell wrote: "A great friend and co-anchor in the mornings, primetime, and on many election nights. Adore you and grateful for you."

CBS correspondent and Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan commented, "I will miss you so much. Your integrity and your intelligence made us all so much better."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of John Dickerson
Source: MEGA

Dickerson has been worked as a correspondent and host for the network since 2009.

Vladimir Duthiers added: "You will be missed, John. You are an incredible journalist, phenomenal writer, and more importantly, a good friend. You elevated our newsroom in ways that will long be remembered."

And David Axelrod echoed: "John, you're the model of what a great journalist and masterful storyteller should be: curious; thoughtful; respectful; and probing. As a listener, a subject, and a friend, I value you for that and all you continue to do to shed light in an era when heat is the more valued mode of communication. Looking forward to your next chapter!"

Dickerson's announcement is the latest shake-up to rock the network.

Article continues below advertisement

Bari Weiss' CBS Takeover

Split photo of Bari Weiss, Bret Baier
Source: The View/YouTube;MEGA

Weiss was rumored to be eyeing Bret Baier as new talent for the network.

READ MORE ON NEWS
photo of brigitte macron

Brigitte Macron's Gender Changed to Male on Tax Forms by Hackers — as Paris Trial Begins For Sexist Cyber-Harassment After French First Lady Filed Defamation Lawsuit in U.S.

photo of pam bondi

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Read The Chilling Arrest Affidavit After 'Anarchist' Allegedly Offered $45K for the Killing of Attorney General Pam Bondi — 'Wanted Dead or Alive, Preferably Dead'

As RadarOnline.com reported, Weiss is expected to push the network in a more conservative direction – and has been eyeing Fox News' Bret Baier as potential talent she could poach to achieve her goals as CBS News' editor-in-chief.

Weiss was tapped for the gig by right-leaning media mogul David Ellison, the Chairman and CEO of Paramount, the network's parent company.

She left her gig as an opinion writer at the New York Times in 2020 amid claims of "constant bullying" in an "illiberal environment."

Journalist Oliver Darcy alleged Weiss has been "quietly canvassing” for conservative talent, including Baier, who is under contract with Fox News until 2028.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Although his contract prevents an immediate departure, Baier is one of Fox News' most well-known anchors, and his presence at CBS could help bridge the gap in conservative viewership, a key issue Weiss has been tasked with solving.

While speaking on Weiss' hiring, Ellison said: "We believe the majority of the country longs for news that is balanced and fact-based, and we want CBS to be their home."

He additionally called Weiss a "proven champion of independent, principled journalism."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.