CBS News Star Quits in Shocking Exit as New Anti-Woke boss Bari Weiss Aiming for Right-Leaning Revamp... After Years of 'Liberal Coverage'
Oct. 27 2025, Updated 2:37 p.m. ET
CBS Evening News anchor John Dickerson has abruptly quit his post at the anchor desk just nine months into the gig, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Dickerson's sudden departure comes ahead of Bari Weiss' anti-woke network takeover, which is said to include plans to revamp network programming in an effort to appeal to more conservative viewers amid struggling ratings.
John Dickerson Announces Exit on Instagram
Dickerson took to Instagram to share the announcement on Monday, October 27.
He wrote: "Local news: At the end of this year, I will leave CBS, sixteen years after I sat in as Face the Nation anchor for the first time.
"I am extremely grateful for all that CBS gave me– the work, the audience's attention, and the honor of being a part of the network's history– and I am grateful for my dear colleagues who've made me a better journalist and a better human. I will miss you."
Colleagues Bid Dickerson Farewell
Within minutes of announcing his exit, fans, friends, and colleagues flocked to Dickerson's comment section to wish him well in his future endeavors.
Norah O'Donnell wrote: "A great friend and co-anchor in the mornings, primetime, and on many election nights. Adore you and grateful for you."
CBS correspondent and Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan commented, "I will miss you so much. Your integrity and your intelligence made us all so much better."
Vladimir Duthiers added: "You will be missed, John. You are an incredible journalist, phenomenal writer, and more importantly, a good friend. You elevated our newsroom in ways that will long be remembered."
And David Axelrod echoed: "John, you're the model of what a great journalist and masterful storyteller should be: curious; thoughtful; respectful; and probing. As a listener, a subject, and a friend, I value you for that and all you continue to do to shed light in an era when heat is the more valued mode of communication. Looking forward to your next chapter!"
Dickerson's announcement is the latest shake-up to rock the network.
Bari Weiss' CBS Takeover
As RadarOnline.com reported, Weiss is expected to push the network in a more conservative direction – and has been eyeing Fox News' Bret Baier as potential talent she could poach to achieve her goals as CBS News' editor-in-chief.
Weiss was tapped for the gig by right-leaning media mogul David Ellison, the Chairman and CEO of Paramount, the network's parent company.
She left her gig as an opinion writer at the New York Times in 2020 amid claims of "constant bullying" in an "illiberal environment."
Journalist Oliver Darcy alleged Weiss has been "quietly canvassing” for conservative talent, including Baier, who is under contract with Fox News until 2028.
Although his contract prevents an immediate departure, Baier is one of Fox News' most well-known anchors, and his presence at CBS could help bridge the gap in conservative viewership, a key issue Weiss has been tasked with solving.
While speaking on Weiss' hiring, Ellison said: "We believe the majority of the country longs for news that is balanced and fact-based, and we want CBS to be their home."
He additionally called Weiss a "proven champion of independent, principled journalism."