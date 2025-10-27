EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Read The Chilling Arrest Affidavit After 'Anarchist' Allegedly Offered $45K for the Killing of Attorney General Pam Bondi — 'Wanted Dead or Alive, Preferably Dead'

A TikTok user in Detroit reported the post to the FBI's National Threat Operations Center earlier this month.

Avalos' account listed the name "WACKO" – spelled out using the symbol for anarchism. It also included a link to a list of anarchist "FAQ's".

Avalos has found himself in trouble with the law on several previous occasions, accoring to the court documents, which explain: "He has a multistate conviction history including a July 2022 felony stalking conviction from Dakota County, an August 2016 felony third-degree domestic battery from Polk County, Florida, and an April 2016 misdemeanor domestic assault from Dakota County, which appears to have been reduced from a felony domestic assault by strangulation charge."

However, he was quickly released from custody following his latest arrest, subject to various conditions.

Those conditions included no travel outside of Minnesota, continuing mental health treatment, no possession of weapons, no consumption of alcohol, a curfew, GPS monitoring, and no internet access without approval.

Radar has reached out to Bondi's office for a response.