Politics
Exclusive Details

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Read The Chilling Arrest Affidavit After 'Anarchist' Allegedly Offered $45K for the Killing of Attorney General Pam Bondi — 'Wanted Dead or Alive, Preferably Dead'

photo of pam bondi
Source: mega

A Minnesota man allegedly put a 'hit' out on Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 27 2025, Published 2:36 p.m. ET

An alleged anarchist with a lengthy criminal record is under investigation for reportedly setting up a "hit" on Attorney General Pam Bondi, RadarOnline.com can report.

The 29-year-old Minnesota man was arrested after the FBI was tipped off to a murder-for-hire plot that was promoted on TikTok.

photo of pam bondi and donald trump.
Source: mega

The poster promised a prize of $45,000.

According to the affidavit, which Radar has exclusively obtained, Tyler Maxon Avalos from St. Paul posted a "wanted poster" online with a target on the forehead of the attorney general, offering a reward of $45,000.

"The threatening post has a photograph of United States Attorney General Pam Bondi, with a sniper-scope red dot on AG Bondi's forehead," the court document details. "The caption reads, 'WANTED: Pam Bondi, REWARD: 45,000, DEAD OR ALIVE, (PREFERABLY DEAD)'.

"Additionally, the suspect user posted a comment below the depiction that reads "*cough cough. when they don't serve us then what?"

Previous Criminal Record

radar case document
Source: UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

The 'Wanted' photo was posted on TikTok.

A TikTok user in Detroit reported the post to the FBI's National Threat Operations Center earlier this month.

Avalos' account listed the name "WACKO" – spelled out using the symbol for anarchism. It also included a link to a list of anarchist "FAQ's".

Avalos has found himself in trouble with the law on several previous occasions, accoring to the court documents, which explain: "He has a multistate conviction history including a July 2022 felony stalking conviction from Dakota County, an August 2016 felony third-degree domestic battery from Polk County, Florida, and an April 2016 misdemeanor domestic assault from Dakota County, which appears to have been reduced from a felony domestic assault by strangulation charge."

However, he was quickly released from custody following his latest arrest, subject to various conditions.

Those conditions included no travel outside of Minnesota, continuing mental health treatment, no possession of weapons, no consumption of alcohol, a curfew, GPS monitoring, and no internet access without approval.

Radar has reached out to Bondi's office for a response.

Trump's 'Hunting Stand'

photo of hunting platform
Source: US Secret Service

A hunting platform was found high in a tree outside Palm Beach International Airport.

The threat against the attorney general comes after FBI and Secret Service agents uncovered a suspicious elevated platform outside Palm Beach International Airport with a "direct view" of President Trump's entrance to Air Force One.

FBI director Kash Patel called the platform a crude "hunting stand," often set up and left in wooded areas by bowhunters looking for a better vantage point.

However, this particular stand is nowhere near a heavily wooded area, and instead is just a tiny patch of grass with a few scattered trees in the middle of the city. Any animals in the area would likely stay away due to its proximity to the noisy airport.

Former Navy SEAL and avid hunter Carl Higbie questioned the FBI's handling of the investigation.

"It just seems to me a little sketchy with the whole location of this thing and how they discovered it," said Higbie, who also hosts a nightly news program on Newsmax.

Something Sketchy

google map of Palm Beach International Airport.
Source: google

The platform had a perfect view of Air Force One.

Higbie reasoned: "You wouldn't put a hunting stand up where there’s no wildlife. Given the urban density of Palm Beach International Airport, and how close it was to the highway, there’s no wildlife coming through there."

Instead, Higbie worried that the position and vantage point of the platform could have put President Trump in real danger.

"I don’t know why they would have this for any other reason than nefarious purposes," he concluded.

