Donald Trump's Final Insult to Mike Pence Over Capitol Hill Riots Revealed in Former Deputy Prez's Secret Handwritten Notes

Following the call, Trump spoke at the rally, and two hours and 15 minutes after his speech, supporters had begun to storm the Capitol.

"I know that everyone over here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard. Today, we will see whether Republicans stand strong for the integrity of our elections," Trump told his followers.

The business mogul expressed aggravation with Pence's advisors, which the vice president represents with a drawing of an angry-faced emoji, the notes claim.

"You listen to the wrong people. You're not protecting our country, you're supposed to support + defend our country," said Trump, according to Pence's dictation.

According to Pence's notes, he told Trump: "I said we both (took) an oath to support + defend the Constitution. It doesn't take courage to break the law. It takes courage to uphold the law."

Pence had previously detailed this call in his memoir, So Help Me God, in which he details it as taking place at around 11 am, when Trump was slated to speak.