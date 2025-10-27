EXCLUSIVE: Joe Exotic Rages Over Trump Listening to 'Good Looking Savannah Chrisley' Plea for Parents' Pardon... as Prez Ignores Jailed Reality Star Living in 'Hellish' Environment
Oct. 27 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Joe Exotic is fuming over Donald Trump giving him the cold shoulder while the president continues to pardon his loyal supporters left and right, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Netflix star, real name Joseph Allen Maldonado, is currently serving a 21-year sentence behind bars after he was convicted of a murder-to-hire plot against his rival, animal rights activist rival, Carole Baskin.
What Did Joe Exotic Think of George Santos Being Released From Prison?
Trump commuted disgraced former GOP rep. George Santos, on October 17, months after he also released reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley from prison, too, and Maldonado exclusively told RadarOnline.com, that he is losing his patience.
"Am I disappointed that they all three got out before I did? Who wouldn't be?" Maldonado told us. "... I am truly disappointed that George Santos has not gone public to help bring my case more attention since his release, because we talked on his podcast and phone before he went to prison."
"He lived 27 some days in hell. I spent 2 years and 8 months in that hell, and you have the bloody photos," the Tiger King star added, referring to Santos sending Trump a letter Santos penned from prison describing his brutal living conditions.
Maldonado, 63, also called out the Chrisleys' daughter, Savannah, who received a call from Trump to let her know the news of her parents being released.
Joe Exotic's Desperate Plea
The reality star raged to us: "I don't have a good-looking daughter like Savannah Chrisley to get on TV and on a podcast and beg Trump every day, or a spouse like Brittney Griner did to be in the news every day to get her out of Russia."
"My parents both have died since being here, and my siblings disowned me in the 90s for being gay," Maldonado claimed. The ex-TV star, who has been battling cancer behind bars, also admitted he may not have much time left.
He told us: "Anyone can die in here. I pray with my health issues that I don't. Worst case right now is that I am out in October of 2030. It would be the worst thing for the Republican party for me to die in here because the millions of people who watched Tiger King Season 2, where they admitted to perjury, would hate that Trump let me die in here...."
Maldonado told us he doesn't even need a pardon; he just wants Trump to "commute my sentence to time served with no probation so I can travel and work, and I will make you so proud of who all I can help with my platform like I used to before I had this platform. Just a second chance like Todd, Julie, and George got is all I am asking for, for Christmas."
Maldonado has done all he can to see the light of day again, including reaching out to Attorney General Pam Bondi, claiming he's behind bars due to a government conspiracy theory.
According to Maldonado, the government witnesses who testified against him were involved in fraud, identity theft, bank fraud, sex trafficking, and rape.
"The worst part is that the federal wildlife agents and two FBI agents who led this conspiracy covered up some very heinous crimes in order to get three felons to play their corrupt games, and they entrapped me for two fake murder for hire plots," Maldonado ranted in the letter; however, the letter went nowhere as it didn't help release him from prison.
Despite this, Maldonado remained optimistic at the time, as he claimed prosecutors were "weighing out their options" when it came to his uncertain future, and said: "...to offer me time serve... or something else if they can keep that conviction because they don't want to lose that conviction."
Savannah Chrisley Praises Trump
Maldonado is hoping to get as lucky as the Chrisleys, who were released from prison following their short stay behind bars for tax evasion and bank fraud.
At the time, Savannah gushed: "The president called me personally as I was walking into Sam's Club and notified me that he was signing paper pardon paperwork for both of my parents. So both my parents are coming home tonight [Tuesday] or tomorrow [Wednesday], and I still don't believe it's real. I'm freaking out – the fact that the president called me."
“I will forever be grateful for President Trump, his administration and everyone along the way, all of my lawyers, the people who put in countless hours and effort and love for my family to make sure that my parents got home,” the 28-year-old added.
"My parents get to start their lives over… President Trump didn't just commute their sentences; he gave them a full, unconditional pardon. So for that, I am forever grateful."