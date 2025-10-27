EXCLUSIVE: Joe Exotic Rages Over Trump Listening to 'Good Looking Savannah Chrisley' Plea for Parents' Pardon... as Prez Ignores Jailed Reality Star Living in 'Hellish' Environment

The reality star raged to us: "I don't have a good-looking daughter like Savannah Chrisley to get on TV and on a podcast and beg Trump every day, or a spouse like Brittney Griner did to be in the news every day to get her out of Russia."

"My parents both have died since being here, and my siblings disowned me in the 90s for being gay," Maldonado claimed. The ex-TV star, who has been battling cancer behind bars, also admitted he may not have much time left.

He told us: "Anyone can die in here. I pray with my health issues that I don't. Worst case right now is that I am out in October of 2030. It would be the worst thing for the Republican party for me to die in here because the millions of people who watched Tiger King Season 2, where they admitted to perjury, would hate that Trump let me die in here...."

Maldonado told us he doesn't even need a pardon; he just wants Trump to "commute my sentence to time served with no probation so I can travel and work, and I will make you so proud of who all I can help with my platform like I used to before I had this platform. Just a second chance like Todd, Julie, and George got is all I am asking for, for Christmas."

Maldonado has done all he can to see the light of day again, including reaching out to Attorney General Pam Bondi, claiming he's behind bars due to a government conspiracy theory.