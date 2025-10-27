Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Savannah Chrisley
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Exotic Rages Over Trump Listening to 'Good Looking Savannah Chrisley' Plea for Parents' Pardon... as Prez Ignores Jailed Reality Star Living in 'Hellish' Environment

Photo of Joe Exotic, Savannah Chrisley
Source: MEGA

Joe Exotic wants the same love Savannah Chrisley's parents got from President Trump.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 27 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Joe Exotic is fuming over Donald Trump giving him the cold shoulder while the president continues to pardon his loyal supporters left and right, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Netflix star, real name Joseph Allen Maldonado, is currently serving a 21-year sentence behind bars after he was convicted of a murder-to-hire plot against his rival, animal rights activist rival, Carole Baskin.

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Joe Exotic Think of George Santos Being Released From Prison?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Joe Exotic, George Santos
Source: MEGA

The Netflix star wants the same love from President Trump he gave to George Santos.

Trump commuted disgraced former GOP rep. George Santos, on October 17, months after he also released reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley from prison, too, and Maldonado exclusively told RadarOnline.com, that he is losing his patience.

"Am I disappointed that they all three got out before I did? Who wouldn't be?" Maldonado told us. "... I am truly disappointed that George Santos has not gone public to help bring my case more attention since his release, because we talked on his podcast and phone before he went to prison."

"He lived 27 some days in hell. I spent 2 years and 8 months in that hell, and you have the bloody photos," the Tiger King star added, referring to Santos sending Trump a letter Santos penned from prison describing his brutal living conditions.

Maldonado, 63, also called out the Chrisleys' daughter, Savannah, who received a call from Trump to let her know the news of her parents being released.

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Exotic's Desperate Plea

Photo of Joe Exotic.
Source: MEGA

The former TV star, real name Joseph Allen Maldonado, has been open about his 'hellish' life behind bars.

The reality star raged to us: "I don't have a good-looking daughter like Savannah Chrisley to get on TV and on a podcast and beg Trump every day, or a spouse like Brittney Griner did to be in the news every day to get her out of Russia."

"My parents both have died since being here, and my siblings disowned me in the 90s for being gay," Maldonado claimed. The ex-TV star, who has been battling cancer behind bars, also admitted he may not have much time left.

He told us: "Anyone can die in here. I pray with my health issues that I don't. Worst case right now is that I am out in October of 2030. It would be the worst thing for the Republican party for me to die in here because the millions of people who watched Tiger King Season 2, where they admitted to perjury, would hate that Trump let me die in here...."

Maldonado told us he doesn't even need a pardon; he just wants Trump to "commute my sentence to time served with no probation so I can travel and work, and I will make you so proud of who all I can help with my platform like I used to before I had this platform. Just a second chance like Todd, Julie, and George got is all I am asking for, for Christmas."

Maldonado has done all he can to see the light of day again, including reaching out to Attorney General Pam Bondi, claiming he's behind bars due to a government conspiracy theory.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Todd and Julie Chrisley
Source: MEGA

Just like Santos, Trump also set Todd and Julie Chrisley free.

According to Maldonado, the government witnesses who testified against him were involved in fraud, identity theft, bank fraud, sex trafficking, and rape.

"The worst part is that the federal wildlife agents and two FBI agents who led this conspiracy covered up some very heinous crimes in order to get three felons to play their corrupt games, and they entrapped me for two fake murder for hire plots," Maldonado ranted in the letter; however, the letter went nowhere as it didn't help release him from prison.

Despite this, Maldonado remained optimistic at the time, as he claimed prosecutors were "weighing out their options" when it came to his uncertain future, and said: "...to offer me time serve... or something else if they can keep that conviction because they don't want to lose that conviction."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga, and Melissa Gorga

EXCLUSIVE: Teresa Giudice ‘Ready to Let’ Drama ‘Go’ With Melissa and Joe Gorga... as Her Estranged Sister-In-Law Likely ‘Annoyed’ By How Things Are Going Down

morgan wallen reckless behavior blake shelton luke bryan

EXCLUSIVE: Morgan Wallen Strikes Out! Country Bad Boy Leaves Pals Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan Furious Over Recent Dangerous Behavior

Savannah Chrisley Praises Trump

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Donald Trump, Savannah Chrisley
Source: MEGA

The disgraced couple's daughter, Savannah, drooled over Trump once her parents were released.

Maldonado is hoping to get as lucky as the Chrisleys, who were released from prison following their short stay behind bars for tax evasion and bank fraud.

At the time, Savannah gushed: "The president called me personally as I was walking into Sam's Club and notified me that he was signing paper pardon paperwork for both of my parents. So both my parents are coming home tonight [Tuesday] or tomorrow [Wednesday], and I still don't believe it's real. I'm freaking out – the fact that the president called me."

“I will forever be grateful for President Trump, his administration and everyone along the way, all of my lawyers, the people who put in countless hours and effort and love for my family to make sure that my parents got home,” the 28-year-old added.

"My parents get to start their lives over… President Trump didn't just commute their sentences; he gave them a full, unconditional pardon. So for that, I am forever grateful."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.