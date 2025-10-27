Lori Loughlin's Desperate Attempt to Save Her Marriage — 'Full House' Star Quizzed Dancers at Husband Mossimo Giannulli's Favorite Strip Club as Couple Quietly Struggled
Oct. 27 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Lori Loughlin is said to have desperately fought to save her marriage with Mossimo Giannulli for years and went as far as questioning exotic dancers about her now-estranged husband's behavior as their relationship held on by a thread, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources close to the Full House star, 61, claimed the marriage of nearly three decades secretly struggled behind closed doors for years – and well before the couple were caught up in the 2019 Varsity Blues college admissions scandal.
Loughlin's Search for Answers
One family friend alleged Loughlin tried taking matters into her own hands and went to a Los Angeles strip club her husband was known to frequent in search of answers about his actions.
The source reportedly said: "For years, Mossimo went to this club called Skin on Robertson (Boulevard) in LA. It was years ago, but Lori ended up going down there to talk to the women and find out what he was doing."
They noted: "She actually sat down with the strippers."
John Stamos Defends Loughlin Against 'Narcissist' Giannulli
The insider's claims come after Loughlin's rep confirmed the actress and the fashion designer have gone their separate ways after 28-years of marriage last month.
Since news of the split made headlines, Loughlin's former on-screen husband John Stamos broke his silence on his longtime friend's breakup and claimed she "put up with a lot over the years."
During an appearance on former Nickelodeon star Josh Peck and Ben Soffer's Good Guys podcast, Stamos slammed Giannulli as a "terrible narcissist."
Stamos told the hosts: "Whatever negativity or hardships that (Loughlin's) been through in (her) life is connected to this guy."
He made it clear which side of the breakup he was on as he added, "I will never talk to him again."
Another source who worked for the couple around the time of the college admissions scandal backed up Stamos' claims, reportedly adding, "Everything that Stamos said is really telling."
Varsity Blues Scandal
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded guilty to paying $500,000 for their daughters, Isabella Rose, 27, and Olivia Jade, 26, to get into the University of Southern California. The scheme involved creating false athletic recruiting profiles for sports they never played.
Loughlin was sentenced to two months behind bars, a $150,000 fine, and 100 community service hours.
The source noted: "Full House and Hallmark (money) will get you only so far. There would have been pressure... to keep up with a particular lifestyle."
While the 2019 scandal rocked their marriage, sources claimed Loughlin's "tipping point" in the relationship came when she discovered "incriminating" text messages on Giannulli's phone.
A friend claimed: "Truly, the tipping point came when Lori found a bunch of text messages. Mossimo had used Lori for years. She was hoping maybe he would change when he got out of prison, but he got worse."
The source added Loughlin "wants to have nothing to do with" Giannulli, "She wants to get her life back."