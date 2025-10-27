Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple... One Year After 'Cheating' Rumors Erupted Following Actor's Bitter Deborra-Lee Furness Divorce
Oct. 27 2025, Published 1:10 p.m. ET
One year after rumors of infidelity erupted following Hugh Jackman's divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness, he made his red carpet debut with his current beau, Sutton Foster, RadarOnline.com.
Although the two have been romantically entangled for a bit, this was their first time showing up as a couple at a red carpet, which they did at the world premiere of the movie Song Sung Blue.
When Did Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Unofficially Confirm Their Romance?
Jackman and Foster appeared to confirm they were an item in January after they were spotted holding hands on a date night in Los Angeles.
Later that month, they were seen kissing while waiting in a drive-through line at an In-N-Out Burger.
In February, an insider told a media outlet they were "madly in love" and "relieved and happy" they could finally be out in public together after they both separated from their exes.
"They’re not officially living together but spending a lot of time together," the source said at the time.
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Separated From Their Respective Partners
In October 2024, Foster filed for divorce from her husband, Ted Griffin. They had been married for almost ten years and shared an adopted daughter.
Jackman and Furness announced they were separating in September 2023 after being together for 27 years.
"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," they shared in a joint statement at the time.
"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority," they added. "We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."
'Sutton and Hugh's Relationship Is the Reason Hugh and Deb Got Divorce'
"Sutton and Hugh's relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced," a source dished to a media outlet in November 2024. "A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap."
When speaking out in May, Furness seemed to hint at that as well, telling a news outlet, "My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal."
"It’s a profound wound that cuts deep; however, I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us," she elaborated. "This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage. I have gained much knowledge and wisdom through this experience. Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose."
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' Peace Talks
As RadarOnline.com reported, Furness and Jackman recently had "peace talks" to help "tone down insults."
"It's been two years now since they officially separated, and it really is time to let the hatred and anger go," a source shared.
"Hugh has been trying to make peace with Debs for a long while now, but as you can imagine, it has taken her time to feel ready," they added. "Settling all the legal stuff seems to have helped because she's finally coming around – they've gotten together a couple of times in New York recently to talk things out, and by all accounts things have improved dramatically, which is fantastic for everyone, most of all their kids."