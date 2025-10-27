Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple... One Year After 'Cheating' Rumors Erupted Following Actor's Bitter Deborra-Lee Furness Divorce

Jackman and Foster appeared to confirm they were an item in January after they were spotted holding hands on a date night in Los Angeles.

Later that month, they were seen kissing while waiting in a drive-through line at an In-N-Out Burger.

In February, an insider told a media outlet they were "madly in love" and "relieved and happy" they could finally be out in public together after they both separated from their exes.

"They’re not officially living together but spending a lot of time together," the source said at the time.