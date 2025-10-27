EXCLUSIVE: Teresa Giudice ‘Ready to Let’ Drama ‘Go’ With Melissa and Joe Gorga... as Her Estranged Sister-In-Law Likely ‘Annoyed’ By How Things Are Going Down

Your tip
Teresa Giudice 'Ready to Let' Drama 'Go' With Melissa and Joe Gorga... as Her Estranged Sister-In-Law Likely 'Annoyed' By How Things Are Going Down

Photo of Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga, and Melissa Gorga
Source: MEGA

'Time will tell' if Melissa Gorga is 'genuine' about making up, a source said.

Oct. 27 2025

After years of back-and-forth feuding, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has officially decided she's ready to move forward with Melissa and Joe Gorga, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Despite reports claiming Giudice's intentions aren't genuine and are driven by hopes of staying on RHONJ, a source said that's not the case.

Teresa Giudice 'Just Wants Peace,' a Source Said

Photo of Teresa Giudice
Source: MEGA

Teresa Giudice 'just wants peace,' an insider dished.

"Several people close to Teresa said she’s been saying she just wants peace," an insider shared. "With everyone. Especially family."

As for what's changed to make her have such a drastic shift in perspective, the source insisted she's "truly over the drama."

"And it really sincerely has nothing to do with the show," they added. "She’s at a point in her life she just wants to have serenity. And there has been so much back and forth with Joe and Melissa over the years, she just is ready to let it go once and for all and attempt to move forward."

"Whether or not Melissa is capable of being genuine is another thing," they added. "But time will tell."

Melissa Gorga Spoke Out on Reconciling With Teresa Giudice

Photo of Joe and Melissa Gorga
Source: MEGA

Melissa Gorga said she is 'always going to be team family.'

For her part, Melissa recently spoke out about making amends with Giudice.

"The truth is, I’m always going to be Team Family. There’s no way I would ever not want that for Joe," she said in a recent interview.

While she admitted the idea of reconciling is "shocking" at times due to the fact that she didn't think she could ever "get there," she noted she's doing it "for a more important reason" than the show.

"I would be willing to move on and try things, but to show my children that this is no way to live. This isn’t normal," she said. "This has to get fixed. God forbid something ever happens. Everybody needs to be able to speak to one another."

Melissa also shared how her family has never had the chance to try to work things out off of television, and, as cameras aren't currently rolling, this is their chance.

"We haven’t ever had a chance to have anything private … so I’m going to keep this part private for right now," she added.

Melissa 'Will Go Ahead' With Making Amends With Teresa Giudice 'For Joe,' an Insider Claimed

Photo of Melissa and Joe Gorga
Source: MEGA

An insider said Melissa Gorga 'thrives on attention she gets from being on TV.'

Another insider opened up to RadarOnline.com about why they feel Melissa is insisting her attempted makeup with her former archnemesis remain private.

"Melissa is probably only saying that she wants to do this makeup privately because she knows her husband wants to, so she has to go along with it, but I’m sure it annoys her," another source shared.

"She doesn’t care, and she also thrives on the attention she gets from being on TV," they elaborated. "She’s close to her own family, and this likely is of little if any importance to her.

"But she will go ahead with it for Joe and for the show."

Will Production Tape a Reconciliation Between Teresa Giudice and Her Family?

Photo of Teresa Giudice
Source: MEGA

Production has 'no interest' in capturing Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga's attempt to reconcile.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, even if Giudice and her family make amends, production does not intend to document it on camera.

"Producers have made it known they have no interest in capturing Teresa and Joe's attempt to reconcile. They are not planning to film any of it," a source previously shared.

"This is a storyline production has made it known they're not interested in capturing," they added.

Only time will tell both if the Giudice and Gorga families are able to come back together and, if they do, if they all end up back on RHONJ if and when it returns to TV.

