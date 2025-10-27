EXCLUSIVE: Teresa Giudice ‘Ready to Let’ Drama ‘Go’ With Melissa and Joe Gorga... as Her Estranged Sister-In-Law Likely ‘Annoyed’ By How Things Are Going Down

For her part, Melissa recently spoke out about making amends with Giudice.

"The truth is, I’m always going to be Team Family. There’s no way I would ever not want that for Joe," she said in a recent interview.

While she admitted the idea of reconciling is "shocking" at times due to the fact that she didn't think she could ever "get there," she noted she's doing it "for a more important reason" than the show.

"I would be willing to move on and try things, but to show my children that this is no way to live. This isn’t normal," she said. "This has to get fixed. God forbid something ever happens. Everybody needs to be able to speak to one another."

Melissa also shared how her family has never had the chance to try to work things out off of television, and, as cameras aren't currently rolling, this is their chance.

"We haven’t ever had a chance to have anything private … so I’m going to keep this part private for right now," she added.