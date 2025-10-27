'They Have Insane Chemistry': Inside Katy Perry's New Romance With Justin Trudeau... After Lauren Sánchez Set the Couple Up
Oct. 27 2025, Published 11:20 a.m. ET
Katy Perry has been spotted cozying up with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and sources claimed the pop star's budding romance was the matchmaking work of Jeff Bezos' wife Lauren Sánchez, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After splitting from longtime on-again, off-again ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom, 48, whom she shares daughter Daisy Dove with, Perry, 41, is said to have "insane chemistry" with Trudeau, 53.
Sánchez Plays Matchmaker
Insiders revealed it was the Amazon billionaire's wife's idea to introduce the Dark Horse singer and the former world leader as she had a hunch the two would hit it off.
A source shared with Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack: "Lauren introduced them through her circle – she thought they'd vibe instantly, and wow, did she call it."
The source added: "They have insane chemistry. Katy thinks Justin’s witty and kind, and he’s in awe of her energy."
As for how Sánchez feels about the apparently successful set-up, she reportedly joked: "I've gone from launching rockets to launching romances!"
Perry and Trudeau's Romantic Paris Date Night
The source spilling about Sánchez's alleged role in the romance comes as Perry and Trudeau were spotted out and about in the City of Love to celebrate the singer's 41st birthday on October 25.
After the pair was spotted leaving Paris' Crazy Horse cabaret together, an eyewitness shared: "Justin handed her a rose — she looked like she was floating!"
As RadarOnline.com reported, Perry and Trudeau sparked dating rumors over the summer when they were seen dining together at the swanky Le Violon restaurant in Montreal, Canada in July, just one month after her breakup from Bloom.
Shortly before the pair enjoyed a romantic night out in Paris, Perry appeared to hint at her new relationship when she took the stage in London as part of her Lifetimes global tour.
After Perry had to turn down a surprise fan proposal, she told the crowd: "I wish you'd asked me 48 hours ago. London, England, you're like this on a Monday night after a whole day at work and a whole day at school?
"No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time… but not anymore."
The remark was taken as a slight diss to her British actor ex.
Trudeau's Ex-wife 'Devastated'
Meanwhile, Trudeau's ex-wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is said to be "devastated" after photos surfaced of the ex-prime minister locking lips with Perry on a yacht off the California coast.
Trudeau and Sophie split in August 2023 after 18-years of marriage. She broke her silence in an Instagram post about "letting go."
She said: "Sometimes we forget that nothing we love is ever meant to be kept. The people, the places, even the moments that once felt infinite, right? Time asks us not to cling to them, but yet we do. I do because to hold on feels safer than to let go.
"But love was never about possession; it was always about presence. The present moment and when we release what we cannot keep, we make space for the truth of connection, intimacy, the memory, for the lesson."
An insider told us: "Sophie's putting on a brave face publicly, but she's devastated.
"Seeing those images was like being punched in the stomach.
"She and Justin had nearly two decades together, and to watch him so publicly wrapped up in this whirlwind romance – it's been incredibly painful for her."