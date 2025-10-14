EXCLUSIVE: Inside the 'Devastation' Being Suffered by Justin Trudeau's Ex-Wife As Former Canadian Prime Minister Revels in Off-the-Wall Romance With Katy Perry

The television host, who was married to Trudeau for 18 years before their split in August 2023, shared an emotional reflection about the difficulty of releasing people and moments once cherished. "Sometimes we forget that nothing we love is ever meant to be kept," she wrote.

"The people, the places, even the moments that once felt infinite, right? Time asks us not to cling to them, but yet we do. I do because to hold on feels safer than to let go."

She continued: "But love was never about possession; it was always about presence. The present moment and when we release what we cannot keep, we make space for the truth of connection, intimacy, the memory, for the lesson."

Sophie also revealed she is still grieving the recent loss of her father, writing, "I lost my dad in the past year, and I feel that with grief also comes grace. So maybe, love's deepest teaching is this: to stand open-hearted in the face of impermanence."