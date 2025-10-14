EXCLUSIVE: Inside the 'Devastation' Being Suffered by Justin Trudeau's Ex-Wife As Former Canadian Prime Minister Revels in Off-the-Wall Romance With Katy Perry
Oct. 14 2025, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is "devastated" after her ex-husband, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, was photographed kissing his new love and pop superstar Katy Perry aboard a luxury yacht off the California coast, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While the new couple's sun-drenched getaway made global headlines, Sophie, 50, broke her silence with a poignant Instagram post about "letting go" of love and the pain of impermanence.
A Poignant Message About Letting Go
The television host, who was married to Trudeau for 18 years before their split in August 2023, shared an emotional reflection about the difficulty of releasing people and moments once cherished. "Sometimes we forget that nothing we love is ever meant to be kept," she wrote.
"The people, the places, even the moments that once felt infinite, right? Time asks us not to cling to them, but yet we do. I do because to hold on feels safer than to let go."
She continued: "But love was never about possession; it was always about presence. The present moment and when we release what we cannot keep, we make space for the truth of connection, intimacy, the memory, for the lesson."
Sophie also revealed she is still grieving the recent loss of her father, writing, "I lost my dad in the past year, and I feel that with grief also comes grace. So maybe, love's deepest teaching is this: to stand open-hearted in the face of impermanence."
Yacht Kiss Sparks Heartbreak
The post came just days after 53-year-old Justin was photographed passionately embracing Perry, 40, on her 24-meter yacht, the Caravelle, near Santa Barbara.
Witnesses said the pair appeared "completely smitten," with Justin placing his hand on the singer's lower back as they kissed under the sun, seemingly oblivious to onlookers on a nearby whale-watching boat.
A source close to Sophie claimed the photos had left her "shaken and heartbroken."
The insider claimed: "Sophie's putting on a brave face publicly, but she's devastated. Seeing those images was like being punched in the stomach. She and Justin had nearly two decades together, and to watch him so publicly wrapped up in this whirlwind romance – it's been incredibly painful for her."
Perry's Public Hint
Perry, who split from Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom earlier this year, appeared to acknowledge her new relationship during her concert at London's O2 Arena on Monday, 13 October.
"London, England, you're like this on a Monday night after a whole day at work and a whole day at school?" she teased.
"No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time… but not anymore."
She later laughed after a fan proposed to her from the crowd, quipping: "I wish you'd asked me 48 hours ago."
Sophie's Quiet Strength
Justin and Perry first sparked rumors of a romance in July after being spotted having dinner at Le Violon in Montreal.
At the time, a source claimed: "Katy's really taken with him. She thinks he's a total catch – smart, charming, and grounded. It's obvious she's into him, and the feeling seems mutual."
Friends of Sophie say she has been focusing on her children – Xavier, 18, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11 – and retreating from the spotlight.
A source added, "She's doing her best to stay composed for the children, but this has stirred up a lot of old pain.
"That post about letting go wasn't just for show – it was her way of processing everything. "She's really struggling, even if she won't directly say it out loud."