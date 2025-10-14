Bruce Willis' Family Heartbreak: Dementia-stricken Actor's Wife Emma Heming Reveals Their Two Young Daughters Are 'Grieving' Their Dad During His Sad 'Last' Days

Willis, 70, is no longer living with his family because he is receiving round-the-clock attention from caregivers, as the duties became too overwhelming and all-consuming for Heming, 47.

Emma Heming made the heartbreaking confession that the young daughters she shares with her husband, Bruce Willis , "grieve" for their famous father amid his dementia battle , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

“I think they’re doing well, all things considered. But it’s hard. They grieve. They miss their dad so much," Heming shared in a new interview.

The girls witnessed their dad's steady decline as Heming tried her best to care for him at home. As they're growing older, Mabel and Evelyn realize how much of a loss they've suffered.

The couple's daughters, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, were just 10 and eight when their dad was first diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. The condition has left him unable to speak or verbally communicate. The Pulp Fiction star also has problems recognizing faces .

Heming makes sure to take her daughters on plenty of hikes and outdoor activities to lift their spirits.

The former model added: "I don’t know if my kids will ever bounce back. But they’re learning, and so am I.”

"He’s missing important milestones. That’s tough for them. But kids are resilient. [Although] I used to hate hearing that because people didn’t understand what we were walking through," Heming shared.

As Mabel has entered her teens and Evelyn will in a few years, they're becoming more aware of how their father is going to miss things like their proms and high school graduations, in addition to the life landmarks that have already passed.

Heming described how her daughters got to witness how much attention Willis has now with nonstop caregivers, and how that is of comfort to them.

“Love is care. Love is the care and support we put around Bruce. What my girls are seeing is love in action – the care we’ve built around Bruce and the people who show up for him. That’s how they understand love: through care. In the end, we’ll all either need it or give it," she said of what her children are going through.

Heming previously described how her husband "requires a calm and serene atmosphere," and her daughters needed a more normal home environment.

"We have two young children, and it was just important that they had a home that supported their needs and that Bruce could have a place that supported his needs ... The kids can have playdates and sleepovers [again] and not have to walk around tiptoeing."