Bruce Willis' Family Heartbreak: Dementia-stricken Actor's Wife Emma Heming Reveals Their Two Young Daughters Are 'Grieving' Their Dad During His Sad 'Last' Days

Photo of Bruce Willis and Emma Heming
Source: MEGA

Bruce Willis no long lives with Emma Heming and their daughters amid his dementia battle.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 14 2025, Published 7:40 p.m. ET

Emma Heming made the heartbreaking confession that the young daughters she shares with her husband, Bruce Willis, "grieve" for their famous father amid his dementia battle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Willis, 70, is no longer living with his family because he is receiving round-the-clock attention from caregivers, as the duties became too overwhelming and all-consuming for Heming, 47.

'They Miss Their Dad So Much'

Photo of Bruce Willis and Emma Heming
Source: @emmahemingwillis

Heming first revealed Willis' dementia diagnosis in Feburary 2023 after he was battling aphasia.

The couple's daughters, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, were just 10 and eight when their dad was first diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. The condition has left him unable to speak or verbally communicate. The Pulp Fiction star also has problems recognizing faces.

The girls witnessed their dad's steady decline as Heming tried her best to care for him at home. As they're growing older, Mabel and Evelyn realize how much of a loss they've suffered.

“I think they’re doing well, all things considered. But it’s hard. They grieve. They miss their dad so much," Heming shared in a new interview.

Missing 'Milestones'

Photo of Emma Heming and daughters
Source: @emmahemingwillis

Heming makes sure to take her daughters on plenty of hikes and outdoor activities to lift their spirits.

As Mabel has entered her teens and Evelyn will in a few years, they're becoming more aware of how their father is going to miss things like their proms and high school graduations, in addition to the life landmarks that have already passed.

"He’s missing important milestones. That’s tough for them. But kids are resilient. [Although] I used to hate hearing that because people didn’t understand what we were walking through," Heming shared.

The former model added: "I don’t know if my kids will ever bounce back. But they’re learning, and so am I.”

Living Apart

Photo of Emma Heming and daughters
Source: @emmahemingwillis

Heming and her daughters use nature as a way to find solace.

Heming described how her daughters got to witness how much attention Willis has now with nonstop caregivers, and how that is of comfort to them.

“Love is care. Love is the care and support we put around Bruce. What my girls are seeing is love in action – the care we’ve built around Bruce and the people who show up for him. That’s how they understand love: through care. In the end, we’ll all either need it or give it," she said of what her children are going through.

Heming previously described how her husband "requires a calm and serene atmosphere," and her daughters needed a more normal home environment.

"We have two young children, and it was just important that they had a home that supported their needs and that Bruce could have a place that supported his needs ... The kids can have playdates and sleepovers [again] and not have to walk around tiptoeing."

'A Hard Decision'

Photo of Bruce Willis and Emma Heming
Source: @emmahemingwillis/instagram

Willis and Heming married in March 2009.

Heming described her experience with her husband's decline in her book, The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path.

It was during the press tour that the Matla native caused a stir with some of the Die Hard actor's fans after revealing she had moved Willis out of the family's home.

"It was a hard decision for us," Heming said of her decision on Good Morning America. "But that was the safest and best decision not just for Bruce, but also for our two young girls."

"It's really not up for debate. Now I know that Bruce has the best care 100% of the time. His needs are met 100% of the time, as well as our two young daughters," she expressed while defending the move. "So I'm not gonna take a vote on that."

