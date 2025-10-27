'She's Losing Control!': Britney Spears' 'Terrified' Family in 'Crisis Talks' Over Singer's Erratic Driving Video Amid Fears She's Heading For a Fresh Meltdown
Oct. 27 2025, Published 9:38 a.m. ET
Britney Spears' family are "terrified" she's heading for another meltdown after she was filmed driving "erratically" on a night out with a pal.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the pop superstar's behavior has sparked "crisis talks" within her inner circle amid fears she's "losing control."
Crisis Talks Over Singer's Behavior
Her family believe there are parallels between her behavior to how she acted in 2007, when she shaved her head and lost custody of her two sons with Kevin Federline.
A source told The Daily Mail: "There’s a lot of concern. Everyone has always wanted the best for her, and she’s showing right now that she's making bad choices.
"It's terrifying. So there’s a lot of talk about what to do, if anything. How can we protect her from herself."
Some insiders have suggested the Toxic hitmaker, 43, should be placed back in a conservatorship, even though her controversial conservatorship held in part by her father, Jamie Spears, ended in 2021.
Spears' complicated legal arrangement — in which her life was strictly controlled — ended after 13 years due in large part to outcry from her fans, who created the #FreeBritney movement.
Parallels With 2007
The source added: "The last time that Jamie stepped in to protect his daughter, he became public enemy number one.
"People said he was trying to grab her money, which is not true.
"So the question is whether anyone should step in to help her, and deal with the backlash."
The shock video, which was revealed last week, showed the leaving the Red-O restaurant in Thousand Oaks, California despite others appearing to urge her not to get behind the wheel.
The singer's black BMW convertible went on to make an erratic U-turn, with her tires screeching.
More erratic driving included her meandering into other car lanes — as well as a bike lane — as she headed home. At one point, she also crossed the road's center divider.
Bombshell Allegations
Spears has been in the headlines lately due to her ex-husband’s tell-all memoir, You Thought You Knew, in which he makes serious accusations against the pop icon.
Accusations include her allegedly using cocaine while breastfeeding their sons — Sean Preston, now 20, and Jayden James, now 19 — and her wishing they were dead.
Spears’ spokesperson said of Federline’s memoir: "He and others are profiting off her. Sadly, it comes after child support has ended with Kevin. All she cares about are her kids … and their well-being during this sensationalism."
As her drama with Federline raged on, Spears claimed she had brain damage in an Instagram post due to how she alleged she was previously controlled.
"I do feel like my wings were taken away and brain damage happened to me a long time ago 100 percent… I have of course moved on from that troubling time in my life and I’m blessed to be alive," she wrote in a post.
She has also accused Federline of "gaslighting" and telling "white lies" about her in his memoir.