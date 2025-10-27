'She's Losing Control!': Britney Spears' 'Terrified' Family in 'Crisis Talks' Over Singer's Erratic Driving Video Amid Fears She's Heading For a Fresh Meltdown

Her family believe there are parallels between her behavior to how she acted in 2007, when she shaved her head and lost custody of her two sons with Kevin Federline.

A source told The Daily Mail: "There’s a lot of concern. Everyone has always wanted the best for her, and she’s showing right now that she's making bad choices.

"It's terrifying. So there’s a lot of talk about what to do, if anything. How can we protect her from herself."

Some insiders have suggested the Toxic hitmaker, 43, should be placed back in a conservatorship, even though her controversial conservatorship held in part by her father, Jamie Spears, ended in 2021.

Spears' complicated legal arrangement — in which her life was strictly controlled — ended after 13 years due in large part to outcry from her fans, who created the #FreeBritney movement.