EXCLUSIVE: Morgan Wallen Strikes Out! Country Bad Boy Leaves Pals Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan Furious Over Recent Dangerous Behavior

Morgan Wallen's furious cowboy pals Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan are giving him the boot, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after his recent dangerous behavior nearly seriously beaned a gal with a baseball bat.

Shelton, 49, and Wallen, 32, go back to 2014 when the youngster appeared on The Voice and he opened for Bryan, 49, on his 2018 What Makes You Country tour.

But sources said the Whiskey Glasses singer has worn out his welcome with the older stars after inadvertently hitting Neisha Bautista, wife of retired major league slugger José Bautista, at his (ironically titled) I'm the Problem tour in Toronto, September 5.