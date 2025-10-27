EXCLUSIVE: Morgan Wallen Strikes Out! Country Bad Boy Leaves Pals Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan Furious Over Recent Dangerous Behavior
Oct. 27 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Morgan Wallen's furious cowboy pals Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan are giving him the boot, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after his recent dangerous behavior nearly seriously beaned a gal with a baseball bat.
Shelton, 49, and Wallen, 32, go back to 2014 when the youngster appeared on The Voice and he opened for Bryan, 49, on his 2018 What Makes You Country tour.
But sources said the Whiskey Glasses singer has worn out his welcome with the older stars after inadvertently hitting Neisha Bautista, wife of retired major league slugger José Bautista, at his (ironically titled) I'm the Problem tour in Toronto, September 5.
Giving Morgan 'Tough Love' After His Behavior
"It's sad for Blake because Morgan has been his protégé. He will always have a soft spot for him and hopes Morgan turns it around," said the insider.
"Blake feels tough love is what Morgan needs. Nothing else has worked. Luke is in total agreement. Luke took Morgan under his wing years ago and tried to advise him on how to stay out of trouble, but then this happened and he's pretty disgusted."
The Reckless Bat Toss
The reckless incident came as Wallen got ready to walk onstage with the former Toronto Blue Jays baseball star.
When José handed him a bat, Wallen took a swing and then carelessly tossed it to the side, where Bautista's wife was filming with a cell phone.
The bat hit her and she screamed, said sources.
"S**t. You OK?" asked a person next to her.
Stunned Neisha said she was, but shocked hubby José had his hands over his mouth in disbelief.
Wallen's Bad Behavior Past
Wallen's become a Nashville bad boy for his antics. In May 2020, he was busted outside Kid Rock's Nashville saloon, Big Honky Tonk, for drunkenness and disorderly conduct, but was later cleared of the charges.
In February 2021, he was accused of saying the "N-word."
Now, the insider said pals Shelton and Bryan "have tried to be there for Morgan, who has a track record for bad behavior, but Morgan isn't listening to them.
"What they say goes in one ear and out the other. They're tired of Morgan's irresponsible, immature ways. But if Morgan ever wants to change, Luke and Blake will be there for him."