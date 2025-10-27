EXCLUSIVE: Inside Reba McEntire's Dream Wedding Plans — Country Darling and Rex Linn 'Want a Big Party to Celebrate' With Friends, Family... And Some Big A-list Stars!

Now, let the wedding planning begin.

While a rep for McEntire denied RadarOnline.com's story, an insider confided: "They want to throw a big party for their friends and family to celebrate their love and spending the rest of their lives together. They just love Tennessee, and they're talking about having the wedding in Nashville, where they live."

With McEntire from Oklahoma and Linn from Texas, the two die-hard Southerners will no doubt have a country theme.

"They don't want anything over the top, but Reba does want to make it special," said the insider.

"Knowing Reba, the menu will feature some of her favorite comfort food like fried chicken and biscuits. And you can expect quite a few A-listers to be on the guest list. It's liable to run long, because they have a lot of friends."

The insider noted McEntire and Linn have a long list of famous friends, including the likes of Kelly Clarkson, their current Happy's Place costar and former McEntire star Melissa Peterman, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Vince Gill and Amy Grant, Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson ... and, of course, Dolly Parton.