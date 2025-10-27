EXCLUSIVE: Inside Reba McEntire's Dream Wedding Plans — Country Darling and Rex Linn 'Want a Big Party to Celebrate' With Friends, Family... And Some Big A-list Stars!
Oct. 27 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
At last! Reba McEntire is planning her dream wedding after her longtime beau, Rex Linn, finally proposed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Happy's Place couple shared their big engagement news during a red-carpet interview at the recent Emmy Awards.
The Couple Is 'Over The Moon' Following Their Engagement
"They are just over the moon," said an insider. "Rex totally took her by surprise when he proposed. She's thrilled."
It's no secret McEntire, 70, has been wanting to get married. It just took Linn, 68, "longer to get to that place, which is understandable since he's never been married before," said the source.
"But he's committed and ready to take this next step. She's so happy to finally make it official."
Now, let the wedding planning begin.
While a rep for McEntire denied RadarOnline.com's story, an insider confided: "They want to throw a big party for their friends and family to celebrate their love and spending the rest of their lives together. They just love Tennessee, and they're talking about having the wedding in Nashville, where they live."
With McEntire from Oklahoma and Linn from Texas, the two die-hard Southerners will no doubt have a country theme.
"They don't want anything over the top, but Reba does want to make it special," said the insider.
"Knowing Reba, the menu will feature some of her favorite comfort food like fried chicken and biscuits. And you can expect quite a few A-listers to be on the guest list. It's liable to run long, because they have a lot of friends."
The insider noted McEntire and Linn have a long list of famous friends, including the likes of Kelly Clarkson, their current Happy's Place costar and former McEntire star Melissa Peterman, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Vince Gill and Amy Grant, Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson ... and, of course, Dolly Parton.
Dolly's Important Involvement In The Wedding Plans
"Dolly will be honored to be there, since she encouraged Rex to propose," said the insider. "The challenge will be finding a venue to hold them all."
While McEnire has been married – and divorced – twice before, she's not "averse" to slipping into a traditional wedding gown because, the insider said: "This will be the one that sticks.
"She might choose Johnathan Kayne to make it. He does a lot of her outfits for her award show appearances. It's liable to have some glitter."
Honeymoon Details Revealed
As for the honeymoon, "they haven't even gotten there yet," said the insider.
"But they did love their trip to Africa last year, and Italy the year before. It wouldn't be surprising if they just take the RV and travel cross-country through the heartland."
No matter where they end, they'll be together.
The insider added: "Reba feels so lucky to have found love again."