EXCLUSIVE: Alyssa Milano's Shocking Plastic Surgery Confession! Actress Removes Breast Implants Calling Them a 'False Narrative' — 'I'm Letting Go of the Body That Was Sexualized'

"I'm letting go of the body that was sexualized, that was abused, that I believed was necessary for me to be attractive; to be loved; to be successful; to be happy," the 52-year-old wrote alongside a pic of her prepped for surgery.

In 2019, the Charmed star and vocal #MeToo supporter shared her story of sexual abuse on the set of a film years before. At that point in her career, she was trying to move beyond being a child star and accepted a more mature role.