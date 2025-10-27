EXCLUSIVE: Alyssa Milano's Shocking Plastic Surgery Confession! Actress Removes Breast Implants Calling Them a 'False Narrative' — 'I'm Letting Go of the Body That Was Sexualized'
Oct. 27 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Calling her breast implants a "false narrative" of beauty and femininity, Alyssa Milano shared on Instagram on September 24 she was having them removed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"I'm letting go of the body that was sexualized, that was abused, that I believed was necessary for me to be attractive; to be loved; to be successful; to be happy," the 52-year-old wrote alongside a pic of her prepped for surgery.
In 2019, the Charmed star and vocal #MeToo supporter shared her story of sexual abuse on the set of a film years before. At that point in her career, she was trying to move beyond being a child star and accepted a more mature role.
During a sex scene with a much older star, she said, he put his hand in her underwear and tried to force himself inside her.
"He violated me on a set with cameras rolling," she said. Wed to talent agent David Bugliari since 2008, she has two kids, including a daughter aged 11, who inspired her to undergo the surgery.
"I hope I'm releasing my daughter Bella from ever feeling those same unhealthy demands."