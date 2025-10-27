EXCLUSIVE: No Mercy for Menendez Brothers — Lyle and Erik Denied New Trial for Brutally Murdering Both Parents... As the Jailed Convicted Killers Rip Judge's Decision
Oct. 27 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Lyle Menendez has blasted an L.A. judge's stunning decision to nix a new trial for him and his murderer-partner brother Erik Menendez, slamming the jurist's reasoning as nonsensical, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a fiery Facebook post, Lyle, 57, criticized Superior Court Judge William Ryan's hope-shattering decision that new evidence didn't warrant a new trial for him and Erik, calling it "frustrating" and said the judge's thinking deserved "a gold medal in the mental gymnastics category."
No New Trial For The Menendez Brothers
The Menendezes have long claimed they shot and killed their father, José, and their mom, Kitty, on August 20, 1989, in the den of their Beverly Hills mansion because of José's alleged abuse.
Still, the bloody brothers were convicted and sentenced to life without parole. But in 2023, Roy Rosselló – a former member of the boy band Menudo – accused the late José, a record producer, of raping him when he was 14.
The siblings argued that Roselló's revelation – along with a 1988 or 1989 note Erik penned to a cousin, Andy Cano, alleging José's attacks – prove their father was a monster and his murder was justified self-defense.
But District Attorney Nathan Hochman persuaded Judge Ryan the two pieces of evidence would not have changed the brothers' 1996 convictions.
The Brothers Will Continue To Fight
The ruling is the second recent setback for Lyle and Erik, 54.
While their sentences were reduced in May from life without parole to 50 years to life, a parole board denied them early release because of their bad behavior in prison.
They are next eligible for parole in 2028.
After the judge's ruling, Lyle vowed on Facebook: "The fight continues."