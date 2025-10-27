The Menendezes have long claimed they shot and killed their father, José, and their mom, Kitty, on August 20, 1989, in the den of their Beverly Hills mansion because of José's alleged abuse.

Still, the bloody brothers were convicted and sentenced to life without parole. But in 2023, Roy Rosselló – a former member of the boy band Menudo – accused the late José, a record producer, of raping him when he was 14.

The siblings argued that Roselló's revelation – along with a 1988 or 1989 note Erik penned to a cousin, Andy Cano, alleging José's attacks – prove their father was a monster and his murder was justified self-defense.

But District Attorney Nathan Hochman persuaded Judge Ryan the two pieces of evidence would not have changed the brothers' 1996 convictions.