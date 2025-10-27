EXCLUSIVE: Kardashian Beauty War Erupts! Kim and Kylie Jenner Feel 'Betrayed' Over Momager Kris Signing as the New Face of MAC Cosmetics After Undergoing $150K Facelift

"It's one thing for Kris to chase new deals," said a source. "But to align with a brand that's directly competing with two of her daughters? That's a whole new level of cold."

Kris is apparently unapologetic.

"It's just business," claimed a beauty insider.

The 69-year-old's new deal comes after she sparked widespread concern following her latest facelift... which some claimed was "drooping."

"She's invested in top-tier procedures from the best surgeons in the business, so people are surprised to see her appearance shifting so soon," an insider close to the Kardashian family explained.

They added: "Kris takes enormous pride in looking flawless, and the talk about her face 'drooping' has really shaken her.

"Her biggest fear is crossing that line into the overly done, Michael Jackson-type territory where she has gotten so many surgery top-ups her face starts to fall apart, just like his literally did by the end."