Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kardashian Beauty War Erupts! Kim and Kylie Jenner Feel 'Betrayed' Over Momager Kris Signing as the New Face of MAC Cosmetics After Undergoing $150K Facelift

Photo of Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are said to be raging over their mom's MAC deal.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 27 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

Things aren't so pretty inside the beauty world of the KardashiansRadarOnline.com can reveal beauty entrepreneurs Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are furious that momager Kris Jenner, 69, has signed on as the new face of MAC Cosmetics with her post-facelift glow.

Kardashian Family Drama Exposed

Photo of Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner
Source: MEGA

Kim and Kylie are reportedly upset over their mom, Kris, becoming the new face of MAC Cosmetics.

"Kim feels betrayed," claimed a family insider. "She built her beauty line from scratch, only to have her own mother jump in bed with the competition."

Also feeling the sting is Kylie, whose billion-dollar Kylie Cosmetics empire launched the family's makeup dynasty.

Kris' Face Sparks Concern

Photo of Kris Jenner
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Kris' MAC partnership has sparked family tension as it competes with her daughters' beauty brands.

"It's one thing for Kris to chase new deals," said a source. "But to align with a brand that's directly competing with two of her daughters? That's a whole new level of cold."

Kris is apparently unapologetic.

"It's just business," claimed a beauty insider.

The 69-year-old's new deal comes after she sparked widespread concern following her latest facelift... which some claimed was "drooping."

"She's invested in top-tier procedures from the best surgeons in the business, so people are surprised to see her appearance shifting so soon," an insider close to the Kardashian family explained.

They added: "Kris takes enormous pride in looking flawless, and the talk about her face 'drooping' has really shaken her.

"Her biggest fear is crossing that line into the overly done, Michael Jackson-type territory where she has gotten so many surgery top-ups her face starts to fall apart, just like his literally did by the end."

