EXCLUSIVE: The Hunt for Beyonce's Stolen Music Continues! Suspect Accused of Snatching Singer's Unreleased Tunes Busted... But the Flash Drive Hasn't Been Found

Accused thief Kelvin Evans hit a low note by breaking into the rental car of Beyonce's choreographer in Georgia and swiping a flash drive containing unreleased music by the hitmaker that has yet to be recovered, authorities claim.

RadarOnline.com can now reveal, Evans, who has an extensive arrest record, was picked up on a suspected parole violation in Hapeville, Georgia, and later charged with entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit theft or a felony.