Beyonce
EXCLUSIVE: The Hunt for Beyonce's Stolen Music Continues! Suspect Accused of Snatching Singer's Unreleased Tunes Busted... But the Flash Drive Hasn't Been Found

Photo of Beyonce
Source: MEGA

Beyonce's stolen music case continues to be a headache for the megastar.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 27 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Accused thief Kelvin Evans hit a low note by breaking into the rental car of Beyonce's choreographer in Georgia and swiping a flash drive containing unreleased music by the hitmaker that has yet to be recovered, authorities claim.

RadarOnline.com can now reveal, Evans, who has an extensive arrest record, was picked up on a suspected parole violation in Hapeville, Georgia, and later charged with entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit theft or a felony.

Details of the Brazen Crime Revealed

Photo of Beyonce
Source: MEGA

Unreleased Beyoncé music was stolen from a rental car during her 'Cowboy Carter' tour stop in Atlanta.

According to cops, a Jeep Wagoneer being used by choreographer Christopher Grant and backup dancer Diandre Blue had its windows busted in an Atlanta parking garage in July, and a sticky-fingered son of a gun swiped two suitcases containing computer drives, clothing, designer sunglasses, laptops, and a pair of AirPods Max headphones.

The crime happened during a stop on the Crazy in Love singer's Cowboy Carter Tour.

A police report states: "The hard drives contained watermarked music, some unreleased music, footage plans for the show, and past and future set list."

Caught on Camera

Photo of flash drive
Source: BARRY A/UNSPLASH

A flash drive containing unreleased Beyonce tracks remains missing after a Georgia car break-in.

Lawmen said surveillance cameras in the parking garage captured a 2025 Hyundai Elantra with Georgia plates, which was used during the theft.

The report explains the vehicle's owner claims she rents out the car for extra cash, but admitted her uncle Evans had borrowed it for about 30 minutes during the night in question before returning it, with unfamiliar suitcases in the back.

Photo of Beyonce, Jay-Z
Source: MEGA

Police said stolen hard drives from Beyonce's team contained watermarked and unreleased material.

Police said later footage shows Evans retrieving the luggage while clad in clothes that were "consistent" with those worn by the man seen breaking into Grant's car.

Fulton County Jail records show Evans is currently being held on a $20,000 bond as he awaits his next court appearance.

