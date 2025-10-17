Lori Loughlin's Heartbreaking Discovery: Actress Found 'Incriminating' Texts on Estranged Husband Mossimo Giannulli's Phone After Years of Being 'Used' — 'She Wants to Get Her Life Back'
Oct. 17 2025, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
Lori Loughlin's "tipping point" in deciding to end her 28-year marriage to Mossimo Giannulli came after she found "incriminating" text messages on his phone, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Full House, 61, alum has yet to file for divorce from the designer, 62, but is taking a break from their marriage. The duo's union had previously survived both serving federal prison sentences in connection with a bribery scandal to get their daughters into a top college.
Giannulli 'Used' Loughlin for 'Years'
"Truly, the tipping point came when Lori found a bunch of text messages," the friend claimed about Loughlin's decision to pull the plug.
"Mossimo had used Lori for years," the pal continued. "She was hoping maybe he would change when he got out of prison, but he got worse."
Now, the still-adorable actress "wants to have nothing to do with" Giannulli. Instead, "She wants to get her life back."
Surviving Prison Sentences
The former couple each received prison sentences in 2020 in connection with the Operation Varsity Blues FBI investigation.
They allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, Isabella, 27, and Olivia Jade, 26, into the University of Southern California as crew recruits, despite neither girl competing in the sport.
Rather than go to trial, Loughlin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud in May 2020. She was sentenced to two months in prison, a $150,000 fine, and 100 hours of community service
Since Giannulli allegedly took a more active role in the scandal, he was hit with stiffer charges. He ended up entering a guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.
The former clothing company owner served a five-month federal prison stint and was ordered to pay a $250,000 fine and complete 250 hours of community service.
Loughlin finished her term in December 2020, while Giannulli completed his time in a low-security facility in April 2021.
Loughlin's Return to Acting Saved Marriage Intially
"Their prison stints nearly destroyed their marriage," an insider previously said. "There was a lot of tension when they got out."
Fortunately, Hollywood welcomed Loughlin back with open arms, as she went back to starring as a leading lady in When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas, a spinoff of When Calls the Heart, in December 2021. The holiday queen returned with the 2023 TV movies Fall Into Winter and Blessing of Christmas.
"If she hadn’t gotten acting work again, the whole house of cards would have collapsed," dished the source.
"She would have held it against Mossimo if she hadn’t been taken back into the acting community."
EXCLUSIVE: Ozempic-Hooked Celebs Flooding Plastic Surgery Clinics With 'Designer Vagina' Op Requests As Latest Grim Side-Effect of Weight-Loss Drug Sends Their Privates Sagging
Living Apart
Loughlin's rep confirmed on October 2 that the duo were no longer living together but stressed that there were no separation or divorce filings at that time.
"They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time," they revealed.
In February, the duo listed their Hidden Hills, Calif., mansion, which they purchased in 2020, for $16.5 million, suggesting there might be trouble in their marriage.
Loughlin is still living in the Los Angeles area, while Giannulli is reportedly residing in Sun Valley, Idaho.