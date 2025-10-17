Lori Loughlin's Heartbreaking Discovery: Actress Found 'Incriminating' Texts on Estranged Husband Mossimo Giannulli's Phone After Years of Being 'Used' — 'She Wants to Get Her Life Back'

The former couple each received prison sentences in 2020 in connection with the Operation Varsity Blues FBI investigation.

They allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, Isabella, 27, and Olivia Jade, 26, into the University of Southern California as crew recruits, despite neither girl competing in the sport.

Rather than go to trial, Loughlin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud in May 2020. She was sentenced to two months in prison, a $150,000 fine, and 100 hours of community service

Since Giannulli allegedly took a more active role in the scandal, he was hit with stiffer charges. He ended up entering a guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

The former clothing company owner served a five-month federal prison stint and was ordered to pay a $250,000 fine and complete 250 hours of community service.

Loughlin finished her term in December 2020, while Giannulli completed his time in a low-security facility in April 2021.