Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Lori Loughlin

Lori Loughlin's Heartbreaking Discovery: Actress Found 'Incriminating' Texts on Estranged Husband Mossimo Giannulli's Phone After Years of Being 'Used' — 'She Wants to Get Her Life Back'

Photo of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli
Source: MEGA

Lori Loughlin is desperately trying to get her life in order.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 17 2025, Published 7:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Lori Loughlin's "tipping point" in deciding to end her 28-year marriage to Mossimo Giannulli came after she found "incriminating" text messages on his phone, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Full House, 61, alum has yet to file for divorce from the designer, 62, but is taking a break from their marriage. The duo's union had previously survived both serving federal prison sentences in connection with a bribery scandal to get their daughters into a top college.

Article continues below advertisement

Giannulli 'Used' Loughlin for 'Years'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Lori Loughlin
Source: MEGA

Loughlin 'wants her life back' following her split from Giannulli.

"Truly, the tipping point came when Lori found a bunch of text messages," the friend claimed about Loughlin's decision to pull the plug.

"Mossimo had used Lori for years," the pal continued. "She was hoping maybe he would change when he got out of prison, but he got worse."

Now, the still-adorable actress "wants to have nothing to do with" Giannulli. Instead, "She wants to get her life back."

Article continues below advertisement

Surviving Prison Sentences

Photo of Lori Loughlin
Source: MEGA

Loughlin is seen heading into federal court in Boston in August 2019.

The former couple each received prison sentences in 2020 in connection with the Operation Varsity Blues FBI investigation.

They allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, Isabella, 27, and Olivia Jade, 26, into the University of Southern California as crew recruits, despite neither girl competing in the sport.

Rather than go to trial, Loughlin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud in May 2020. She was sentenced to two months in prison, a $150,000 fine, and 100 hours of community service

Since Giannulli allegedly took a more active role in the scandal, he was hit with stiffer charges. He ended up entering a guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

The former clothing company owner served a five-month federal prison stint and was ordered to pay a $250,000 fine and complete 250 hours of community service.

Loughlin finished her term in December 2020, while Giannulli completed his time in a low-security facility in April 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Loughlin's Return to Acting Saved Marriage Intially

Photo of Lori Loughlin
Source: MEGA

Loughlin looked like a goddess on the red carpet at the 2024 'An Unforgettable Evening' benefiting The Women's Cancer Research Fund.

"Their prison stints nearly destroyed their marriage," an insider previously said. "There was a lot of tension when they got out."

Fortunately, Hollywood welcomed Loughlin back with open arms, as she went back to starring as a leading lady in When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas, a spinoff of When Calls the Heart, in December 2021. The holiday queen returned with the 2023 TV movies Fall Into Winter and Blessing of Christmas.

"If she hadn’t gotten acting work again, the whole house of cards would have collapsed," dished the source.

"She would have held it against Mossimo if she hadn’t been taken back into the acting community."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Ozempic

EXCLUSIVE: Ozempic-Hooked Celebs Flooding Plastic Surgery Clinics With 'Designer Vagina' Op Requests As Latest Grim Side-Effect of Weight-Loss Drug Sends Their Privates Sagging

Photo of Meghan Markle

'That is Cringe': Meghan Markle Mocked for 'Heinously Tacky' Tote Bag Monogrammed with Her Royal Initials — Despite Taking 'Subtle Jabs' at Monarchy 

Living Apart

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Lori Loughlin
Source: MEGA

Loughlin is incredibly close with her two daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade.

Loughlin's rep confirmed on October 2 that the duo were no longer living together but stressed that there were no separation or divorce filings at that time.

"They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time," they revealed.

In February, the duo listed their Hidden Hills, Calif., mansion, which they purchased in 2020, for $16.5 million, suggesting there might be trouble in their marriage.

Loughlin is still living in the Los Angeles area, while Giannulli is reportedly residing in Sun Valley, Idaho.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.