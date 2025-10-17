EXCLUSIVE: Ozempic-Hooked Celebs Flooding Plastic Surgery Clinics With 'Designer Vagina' Op Requests As Latest Grim Side-Effect of Weight-Loss Drug Sends Their Privates Sagging
Oct. 17 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
Celebrities hooked on weight-loss injections such as Ozempic and Wegovy are flooding plastic surgery clinics with requests for labiaplasty and other intimate procedures after experiencing what specialists have dubbed "Ozempic vagina" – sagging, loss of volume, and discomfort in the genital area caused by rapid fat loss.
RadarOnline.com can reveal surgeons say the trend is the latest unintended consequence of the blockbuster diabetes drugs repurposed for weight management and now used widely across Hollywood and social media. Dr Domenico Mileto, a plastic surgeon at mya.co.uk, said his clinic has seen a surge in women – including public figures and influencers – seeking reconstructive procedures to counter the effects of fast weight reduction.
Surgeons Warn of Rapid Fat Loss Effects
He revealed: "Sudden weight loss, whether from lifestyle changes or weight loss injections, can impact skin elasticity across the body – and the vaginal area is no exception. A reduction in fat in the labia majora can leave the skin appearing loose or sagging, which in turn may cause irritation in clothing, discomfort during exercise, or even pain during sex."
Dr Mileto added many patients' concerns are rooted in comfort rather than appearance. "Most patients' main areas of concern when they approach us about surgery tend to center around comfort and function rather than appearance alone," he said.
"Patients often tell us they feel restricted from wearing certain clothes like leggings, swimwear, or tight underwear; they avoid particular exercises such as spinning, running, or cycling because of pain; and in some cases, they also report issues with hygiene or recurrent infections due to excess tissue."
'Ozempic Vagina' Becomes Hollywood's Hidden Side Effect
Known colloquially as "Ozempic vagina," the condition mirrors what has been observed in other parts of the body when skin fails to retract after rapid weight loss. Dr Shirin Lakhani, founder of elite-aesthetics.co.uk, said the sudden change can cause the vulva to appear "deflated or saggy."
She said: "Rapid weight loss from GLP-1 medication use can cause changes in the face and throughout the body, such as loose skin and sagginess. This can also appear in the vulva, especially the labia majora. The rise of medical weight loss injectables has made these treatments widely accessible, and the aesthetic side effects don't discriminate by age."
75 Percent Spike in Labiaplasty Demand
Dr. Mo Akhavani, a consultant plastic surgeon at theplasticsurgerygroup.co.uk, said his practice has seen a 75 percent increase in demand for labiaplasty over the past two years, much of it from women who have been taking Ozempic or similar drugs.
He said: "Labiaplasty is one of our most requested procedures, and we have seen a significant rise in women who have been using weight loss medications, as these can drastically affect the labial area. The majority of our patients are middle-aged women who have had children or lost significant amounts of weight. For some, surgery relieves pain and discomfort; for others, it restores confidence and the sense of how their body once looked and felt."
Dr Mileto emphasized the operation – often referred to in tabloids as the "designer vagina" – is primarily reconstructive. "While labiaplasty is sometimes wrongly labeled a purely cosmetic procedure, in reality, the majority of women seek it to regain comfort, improve their confidence, and get back to living without the limitations caused by excess or sagging skin," he said.
Hollywood Stars Quietly Turning to 'Intimate Fixes'
"The surgery itself takes around 30–60 minutes under general anesthetic, and dissolvable stitches are used. Patients usually return home the same day. Recovery is relatively straightforward – most women experience some swelling and discomfort in the first couple of weeks, with full recovery in around six weeks."
For those unwilling to undergo surgery, Dr Lakhani said less invasive options such as radiofrequency skin tightening and labial filler can help. "There are fantastic, safe treatments to restore volume and rejuvenate the vulva," she said. "Labial filler can replace lost volume and restore the soft, natural look of the labia majora, while RF skin tightening improves laxity."
She added: "These treatments aren't about vanity – they're about confidence, comfort, and wellbeing. Women deserve to feel good in every part of their body, including their most intimate areas."
A senior source at a leading Beverly Hills cosmetic surgery clinic told us: "In the past six months, we've seen an unprecedented number of celebrities and high-profile clients coming in after dramatic Ozempic-related weight loss, asking about procedures to fix what they call 'sagging down there.' Many of them describe it as the one side effect nobody warned them about – they're thrilled with their slimmer bodies but horrified by what's happened to their intimate areas. We've had stars request everything from labial fillers to full reconstructive surgery. It's become the new quiet obsession in Hollywood."
Celebrities have publicly admitted to using Ozempic or similar GLP-1 weight-loss medications. They include Tracy Morgan, 55, who said he was using Ozempic to suppress his appetite and lose weight, admitting: "I went and got a prescription… I ain't letting it go."
Singer Meghan Trainor, 31, also admitted on Instagram she used Mounjaro in her post-pregnancy weight-loss journey, saying, "Yes, I used science and support (shout-out to Mounjaro!) to help me."
Sharon Osbourne has spoken openly about her weight loss with Ozempic, reporting she shed around 42 pounds and acknowledging it left her looking frighteningly frail as she found it impossible to put weight back on after she started using the drug.
Oprah Winfrey confirmed in an interview she has used an unnamed GLP-1 medication to help manage her weight over time. Actress Rebel Wilson said she briefly used Ozempic during her weight-loss journey, though she now says she no longer relies on it.