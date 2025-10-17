EXCLUSIVE: Ozempic-Hooked Celebs Flooding Plastic Surgery Clinics With 'Designer Vagina' Op Requests As Latest Grim Side-Effect of Weight-Loss Drug Sends Their Privates Sagging

"The surgery itself takes around 30–60 minutes under general anesthetic, and dissolvable stitches are used. Patients usually return home the same day. Recovery is relatively straightforward – most women experience some swelling and discomfort in the first couple of weeks, with full recovery in around six weeks."

For those unwilling to undergo surgery, Dr Lakhani said less invasive options such as radiofrequency skin tightening and labial filler can help. "There are fantastic, safe treatments to restore volume and rejuvenate the vulva," she said. "Labial filler can replace lost volume and restore the soft, natural look of the labia majora, while RF skin tightening improves laxity."

She added: "These treatments aren't about vanity – they're about confidence, comfort, and wellbeing. Women deserve to feel good in every part of their body, including their most intimate areas."

A senior source at a leading Beverly Hills cosmetic surgery clinic told us: "In the past six months, we've seen an unprecedented number of celebrities and high-profile clients coming in after dramatic Ozempic-related weight loss, asking about procedures to fix what they call 'sagging down there.' Many of them describe it as the one side effect nobody warned them about – they're thrilled with their slimmer bodies but horrified by what's happened to their intimate areas. We've had stars request everything from labial fillers to full reconstructive surgery. It's become the new quiet obsession in Hollywood."

Celebrities have publicly admitted to using Ozempic or similar GLP-1 weight-loss medications. They include Tracy Morgan, 55, who said he was using Ozempic to suppress his appetite and lose weight, admitting: "I went and got a prescription… I ain't letting it go."

Singer Meghan Trainor, 31, also admitted on Instagram she used Mounjaro in her post-pregnancy weight-loss journey, saying, "Yes, I used science and support (shout-out to Mounjaro!) to help me."

Sharon Osbourne has spoken openly about her weight loss with Ozempic, reporting she shed around 42 pounds and acknowledging it left her looking frighteningly frail as she found it impossible to put weight back on after she started using the drug.

Oprah Winfrey confirmed in an interview she has used an unnamed GLP-1 medication to help manage her weight over time. Actress Rebel Wilson said she briefly used Ozempic during her weight-loss journey, though she now says she no longer relies on it.