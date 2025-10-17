EXCLUSIVE: Arizona Dad Accused of Killing Toddler by Leaving Her in Boiling Hot Car Has History of Abuse Allegations — and Now Faces the Death Penalty

Scholtes is scheduled to head to trial later this month on first-degree murder charges. But RadarOnline.com has learned this isn't the first time his parenting has been questioned.

The 38-year-old has faced multiple investigations from Arizona's Department of Child Safety related to a 16-year-old daughter from an earlier marriage.

Scholtes was previously investigated nine times on allegations of neglect, as well as physical and emotional abuse, between June 2014 and December 2020.

Among the allegations were reports that he would slap the child and spank her, leaving bruises on her body. In one instance, Scholtes allegedly "slapped the child, causing them to lose their breath," and left the child to "manage their diabetes without parental oversight."