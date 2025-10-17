EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Haunted by Royal Family's Insistence Her First Child Underwent Disability Scan Before Birth'

Meghan Markle is "haunted by being forced to test her unborn baby for disabilities on orders from the Queen" – due to the royal family's shocking hidden history of children with abnormalities.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess of Sussex, now 44, had to endure testing for chromosomal abnormalities before announcing she was pregnant with her first child Archie.

It is now regulation for pregnant royals to have children tested for abnormalities due to the royal family's little-known history of having disabled children.